Sports
Michigan high school football playoff scores, MHSAA third round (updated)
The Michigan high school football playoffs kicked off another week of action with regional championship games at the 11-player level and semifinals at the 8-player level between Friday and Saturday.
MHSAA Regional Championship Football Results
Friday and Saturday November 15-16
Adams 21, Grand Blanc 14
Beal City 14, Iron Mountain 7
Boynestad 34, Reedstad 21
Byron Center 52, Portage Central 14
CassTech 21, Dakota 14
Catholic Central 21, Hackett 14
Crystal Falls Forest Park 49, Onekama 24
Decatur 41, Lecture 0
Deckerville 49, Mendon 32
DeWitt 70, Petoskey 34
Detroit Catholic Central 35, Belleville 21
East Lansing 49, Heritage 27
Flat Rock 41, Father Gabriel Richard 0
Frankenmuth 35, Gladwin 0
Fowler 25, Havenstrand 7
Gabriel Richard 30, Loyola 12
Goodrich 42, Haslett 13
Groves 21, De La Salle 19
Harper Woods 48, Lutheran North 3
Hudsonville 35, Howell 6
Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Constantijn 6
King 34, River Rouge 0
Lansing Catholic 49, Newaygo 36
Marinestad 52, Central 26
Mason 22, Walled Lake Western 17
Millington 28, Pewamo-Westphalia 0
Morrice 36, Britton Deerfield 0
Nijlen 37, Portland 34
North Muskegon 23, Menominee 0
Notre Dame 45, Navy 19
Pickford 34, Inland Lakes 18
School Craft 28, Huston 16
South Christian 28, Whitehall 21
St. Mary Catholic Central 55, Leslie 18
St Mary's 27, Carlson 3
Zeeland West 36, Forest Hills Central 20
