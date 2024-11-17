Michigan high school football playoff scores, MHSAA third round (updated)





The Michigan high school football playoffs kicked off another week of action with regional championship games at the 11-player level and semifinals at the 8-player level between Friday and Saturday. MHSAA Regional Championship Football Results Friday and Saturday November 15-16 Adams 21, Grand Blanc 14 Beal City 14, Iron Mountain 7 Boynestad 34, Reedstad 21 Byron Center 52, Portage Central 14 CassTech 21, Dakota 14 Catholic Central 21, Hackett 14 Crystal Falls Forest Park 49, Onekama 24 Decatur 41, Lecture 0 Deckerville 49, Mendon 32 DeWitt 70, Petoskey 34 Detroit Catholic Central 35, Belleville 21 East Lansing 49, Heritage 27 Flat Rock 41, Father Gabriel Richard 0 Frankenmuth 35, Gladwin 0 Fowler 25, Havenstrand 7 Gabriel Richard 30, Loyola 12 Goodrich 42, Haslett 13 Groves 21, De La Salle 19 Harper Woods 48, Lutheran North 3 Hudsonville 35, Howell 6 Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Constantijn 6 King 34, River Rouge 0 Lansing Catholic 49, Newaygo 36 Marinestad 52, Central 26 Mason 22, Walled Lake Western 17 Millington 28, Pewamo-Westphalia 0 Morrice 36, Britton Deerfield 0 Nijlen 37, Portland 34 North Muskegon 23, Menominee 0 Notre Dame 45, Navy 19 Pickford 34, Inland Lakes 18 School Craft 28, Huston 16 South Christian 28, Whitehall 21 St. Mary Catholic Central 55, Leslie 18 St Mary's 27, Carlson 3 Zeeland West 36, Forest Hills Central 20

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.petoskeynews.com/story/sports/high-school/2024/11/16/michigan-high-school-football-playoff-scores-mhsaa-third-round/76128185007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos