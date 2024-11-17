California high school football scores for the CIF Round 2 playoffs





Here are scores from high school football in California as the CIF seasons continue with the second round of the playoffs. California high school football scores: Statewide scoreboard for Round 2 of the CIF Playoffs Thursday November 14th El Rancho 42, Los Amigos 20 Friday November 15 Amador Valley 42, Las Lomas 21 American Canyon 7, College Park 0 Anaheim 24, Arrowhead Christian 19 Aptos 47, Willow Glen 35 Arcata 52, Bethel 12 Arleta 39, Maya Angelou 28 Baldwin Park 28, Big Dipper 21 Big Valley Christian 55, Waterford 25 Bonita Vista 14, Santana 0 Branham 50, North Monterey County 21 Burlingame 17, North Salinas 14 Carlsbad 26, Rancho Bernardo 0 Carmel 56, San Mateo 46 Carrillo 28, Tamalpais 20 Carson 27, Garfield 17 Catholic Cathedral 27, La Costa Canyon 6 Centennial 25, Mission Viejo 20 Central Union 20, Patrick Henry 12 Central Valley Christian 21, San Luis Obispo 14 Clovis East 47, Clovis 13 Crawford 21, West Hills 14 Dana Hills 38, San Dimas 35 From La Salle 42, San Marino 10 Delano 38, Strathmore 16 Duarte 27, Nordhoff 21 Eagle Rock 27, Cleveland 20 East Nicholas 40, Durham 28 Edison 24, Bonita 0 El Camino 43, Mount Miguel 27 El Capitan 44, Chula Vista 13 Folsom 68, Downey 28 Foothill 38, Lakewood 35 Fulton Prep 21, Chavez 0 Ganesha 43, Century 42 Glen A. Wilson 27, Estancia 12 Golden West 35, Kingsburg 34 Grenada 28, Livermore 14 Granite Hills 31, Torrey Pines 19 Grossmont 49, Mira Mesa 24 Helix 41, La Jolla 25 Hollister 44, Cappuccino 40 Hughson 28, Eldorado 6 Immanuel 22, Mclane 21 Inderkum 35, Granite Bay 20 Kennedy 49, Westchester 21 King-Drew 35, Franklin 6 La Serna 56, Rio Mesa 35 Lathrop 35, Hilmar 14 Leland 30, Stevenson 20 Freedom 35, Vintage 7 Lincoln 13, Mission Hills 7 Linden 47, Orestimba 0 Lindsay 24, Riverdale 13 Los Angeles 24, John C. Fremont 16 Maria Sterre Van De Zee 27, Dos Pueblos 23 Mater Dei 33, Sierra Canyon 13 Menlo-Atherton 35, Monterey 7 Minarets 49, Boron 12 Monte Vista 47, Hoover 46 Montgomery 28, Ramona 7 Murrieta Valley 49, Los Alamitos 28 Narbonne 47, Dorsey 13 Newbury Park 24, San Clemente 13 Oak Ridge 45, Monterey Trail 20 Oak Christian 35, San Juan Hills 21 Orange Lutheran 42, JSerra Catholic 20 Pacifica 27, Brentwood 23 Pacifica 45, Long Beach Poly 41 Palisades Charter 56, North Hollywood 21 Palma 28, Sacred Heart Cathedral 19 Palmdale 42, Chaffey 26 Palos Verdes 27, Mayfair 13 Patterson 38, East Union 22 Petaluma 39, Montgomery 33 Piedmont Hills 10, Live Oak 6 Pioneer 27, La Quinta 20 Fun 42, Step 2 Portola 14, Santa Paula 10 Poway 28, Point Loma 7 Redwood 21, Antioch 16 Rocklin 49, Elk Grove 14 Roosevelt 33, South 27 San Diego 45, Escondido 20 San Gabriel 41, Costa Mesa 35 San Gorgonio 26, Grand Terrace 23 San Marcos 35, Del Norte 7 San Pedro 37, ban 26 Selma 43, Herbert Hoover 20 Sequoia 33, Gunn 6 Simi Valley 41, La Habra 34 South Gate 28, Woodrow Wilson 25 South Pasadena 34, Valley View 31 Sint-Antonius 20, Shadow Hills 13 St. Augustine 10, Holtville 6 St. Bonaventure 34, Redondo Union 20 Saint Francis 24, Valley Christian 14 St. Ignatius 45, Salinas 7 St. John Bosco 31, Santa Margarita Catholic 29 Top 45, Huntington Beach 14 Thousand Oaks 21, El Modena 14 Turlock 43, Central Catholic 42 Twelve Bridges 63, Sierra 7 University City 41, Christian 28 Van Nuys 59, Taft 56 Vanden 28, Lake View 7 View 14, Coronado 11 Vista Murrieta 21, Cajon 0 Warren 40, Golden Valley 14 West 44, Eikenpark 28 Westview 18, Mission Bay 14 Wilson 19, Village Christian 17 Yorba Linda 24, Serra 20 Yucaipa 10, Palos Verdes Peninsula 7 Acalanes vs Dublin, 7pm Alisal vs. Overfelt, 7 p.m Allen vs. Round Valley, 7 p.m Animo Robinson vs. New Designs – University Park Charter, 7 p.m Apple Valley vs. Culver City, 7 p.m Artesia vs. Gahr, 7 p.m Bakersfield Christian vs. St. Joseph, 7 p.m Biggs vs. Weed, 7 p.m Birmingham vs. Gardena, 7 p.m Bishop O'Dowd vs. Monte Vista, 7 p.m Bishop vs. Santa Ynez, 7 p.m Calipatria vs. Maranatha Christian, 7 p.m Campolindo vs. Berkeley, 7 p.m Carter vs. Canyon Springs, 7 p.m Chatsworth vs. Verdugo Hills, 7 p.m Chino vs. Silverado, 7 p.m Christian Brothers vs. Destiny Christian, 7 p.m Christopher vs. Menlo, 7 p.m Coalinga vs. Chowchilla, 7 p.m Corcoran vs. Granite Hills, 7 p.m Cornerstone Christian vs. Tomales, 7 p.m Del Norte vs. Kelseyville, 7 p.m El Camino Real vs. Sylmar, 7 p.m El Monte vs. Lynwood, 7 p.m Elite Public vs. Rio Vista, 7 p.m Enterprise vs. Shasta, 7 p.m Etna vs. Redding Christian, 6 p.m Firebaugh vs. Mira Monte, 7 p.m Foothills Christian vs. Calvin Christian, 7 p.m Fresno Christian vs. Laton, 7 p.m Frontier vs. Centennial, 7 p.m Grant Union vs. Jesuit, 7 p.m Hayfork vs. Big Valley, 6 p.m Hemet vs. Serrano, 7 p.m Heritage vs. Logan, 7 p.m Highland vs. Burbank, 7 p.m Justin Garza vs. Kerman, 7 p.m Lancaster vs. Beckman, 7 p.m Lassen vs. Live Oak, 7 p.m Los Molinos vs. Los Molinos Modoc, 6 p.m Loyola vs. Crean Lutheran, 7 p.m Madera vs. Nipomo, 7 p.m Mammoth vs. Orcutt, 7 p.m Manteca vs. Rodriguez, 7 p.m Martin Luther King vs. Rio Hondo, 7 p.m Mater Dei vs. Bisschop, 7 p.m Maxwell vs. Fall River, 7 p.m Miramonte vs. Newark Memorial, 7 p.m Moreau Catholic vs. St. Bernard's Catholic, 7 p.m Morro Bay vs. Atascadero, 7 p.m Muir vs. Saint Francis, 7 p.m Murrieta Mesa vs. Northwood, 7 p.m Northgate vs. San Leandro, 7 p.m Oakdale vs. Woodcreek, 7 p.m Orland vs. Pierce, 7 p.m Palo Alto vs. Half Moon Bay, 7 p.m Panorama vs. Washington Preliminary, 7 p.m Pasadena vs. San Marino, 7 p.m Piedmont vs. Fortuna, 7 p.m Piner vs. Benicia, 7 p.m Pittsburg vs. Clayton Valley, 7 p.m Porterville vs. Nuns, 7 p.m Rancho Verde vs. Glendora, 7 p.m Red Bluff vs. Las Plumas, 7 p.m Righetti vs. Robert F. Kennedy, 7 p.m Roseville vs. Sacramento, 7 p.m Salesian vs. Irvine, 7 p.m San Pasqual vs. Eastlake, 7 p.m San Ramon Valley vs. California, 7 p.m Segerstrom vs. St. Pius X-St. Mattias, 7 p.m Shafter vs. North, 7 p.m Sherman Oaks CES vs. Valley Oaks CES, 7 p.m Sonoma Valley vs. Hayward, 7 p.m Sonora vs. Calaveras, 7 p.m Sonora vs. Quartz Hill, 7 p.m South San Francisco vs. Gunderson, 7 p.m St Genevieve vs Great Oak, 7pm St Joseph vs. Horizon Preliminary, 7 p.m St Mary's vs Vacaville, 7pm Stone Ridge Christian vs. Denair, 7 p.m Stuart Hall vs. California School For The Deaf, 4 p.m Summerville vs. Gustine, 7 p.m Sutter vs. Oakmont, 7 p.m Tri-City Christian vs. Coastal Academy, 7 p.m Tulare Western vs. Sunnyside, 7 p.m Tulelake vs. Loyalton, 6 p.m Ukiah vs. Alameda, 7 p.m Union Mine vs. Casa Roble, 7 p.m University vs. Gridley, 7 p.m West Park vs. Merced, 7 p.m Wilcox vs. Santa Teresa, 7 p.m Winters vs. Hamilton, 7 p.m Woodland Christian vs. Liberty Ranch, 7 p.m Yreka vs. Corning, 7 p.m Saturday November 16th Galileo vs. Lowell, 2 p.m Oakland Tech vs. Oakland, 1 p.m

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.visaliatimesdelta.com/story/sports/high-school/2024/11/15/california-high-school-football-scores-for-cif-round-2-playoffs/76301580007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos