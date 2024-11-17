The UW-Whitewater women's tennis team overcomes adversity





WHITEWATER, Wis. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women's tennis team won the 18the consecutive Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title this year. What you need to know The UW-Whitewater women's tennis won their 18th consecutive conference title

The UWW tennis team lost their number one tennis player, Cassie Lee, to an ACL injury

Gracie Ha won the number one singles and doubles titles

Abigail Weaver won the WIAC Newcomer of the Year as a freshman



The Warhawks overcame the loss of their top tennis player, Cassie Lee, to an ACL injury earlier this year. Gracie Ha, junior singles and doubles player, said it affected her personally because Lee was her roommate and doubles partner. Ha said she knew she had to step up and be a rock for the team. (Spectrum News/Geno Perez) I knew that as a captain I couldn't be down, I couldn't show my emotions to everyone, Ha said. I just took the time to really show this team that we can do it, even though we had a problem in the season. Ha would win the number one singles title and team with freshman Abigail Weaver for the number one doubles crown. Ha was also called the

Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Player of the Year. She said her motto for the rest of her tennis career is to play in front of one crowd. (Spectrum News 1/Geno Perez) I'm a person of faith, and that's what I told myself throughout the tournament, as much as it was for the team and for this school. I played to an audience of one and it is to glorify God, Ha said. I kept telling myself to fight. It was mainly because I gave everything for the glory of God. Weaver was named WIAC Newcomer of the Year. She said she didn't expect to have such a big role as a freshman, but Ha helped her be prepared. “Gracie certainly stepped up as a captain for us and it showed on and off the field,” Weaver said. She always wanted to motivate our team, she gave our team talks. She always liked to lift us up and kind of remind us that we were playing for Cassie and for each other. (Spectrum News 1/Geno Perez) Ha and the team hope to compete for a national title when their season resumes in the spring of 2025. Ha said the adversities she faced this year have made her a stronger player and a better leader. I was just super proud of myself. Just for all the hard work I put in last season, Ha said. That certainly showed during the conference tournament and throughout the season.

