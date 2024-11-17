10-year-old twins rejoice in WBBL's 10-season history

The year twins Myra and Rhea Sabherwal were born, Australia was on the cusp of a female sporting revolution in cricket. The following year, in 2015, Cricket Australia launched the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) as the first of its kind women's domestic cricket T20 tournament, a cricket format that countries around the world have adopted for their women's cricket competitions and have followed ever since.

The Sabherwal twins are now 10 years old and that is exactly the number of seasons that the WBBL has been active. Now in its 10th yeare Seasonally, the WBBL is one of the biggest inspirations for girls, not just in Australia, but around the world. Its popularity and groundbreaking history are a testament to the glory of women in cricket.

In ten seasons, Myra and Rhea could very well be playing WBBL themselves. The girls switched to playing club cricket for the first time in their young lives last month as the 2024/25 junior cricket season got underway in Sydney and parts of regional NSW. The twins, who played against Woolworths Cricket Blast last season, are moving up to junior cricket and played their first match as part of a girls team with West Epping Cricket Club against a mixed team from West Ryde Rovers Cricket Club at Smalls Park.

West Epping CC did not win, but made coach and father Rahul Sabherwal very proud. He is proud of the girls team and is primarily responsible for the formation of the team in the first place. He volunteered to coach the team in its first year and is happy with the initial results.

He knows that 10-year-olds find the junior cricket process intimidating at first, wearing pads, helmets, gloves and playing with a hard ball, but he is confident they will find their rhythm and play better and better as they progress. the season progresses. He has already identified the strengths of each of his daughters. Rhea has a great bowling arm, while Myra is athletic as a fielder.

Rhea also has a keen interest in cricket statistics. There was always a cricket culture in the house, as is the case with most Indian families. Rahul came to Australia as a student from Delhi, India, in 2004 to study business administration. In 2006 he found a group of friends and started playing park cricket, subsequently joining West Pennant Hills Cherrybrook Cricket Club for which he still plays.

He remembers the time when his wife Pooja was expecting the twins in 2014. Pooja was unwell but he had to play the last cricket match of the season. He even had his sister-in-law come from Melbourne and be with Pooja so that he could play cricket. He even remembers winning, and that gave him almost as much joy as the twins born shortly afterwards. Needless to say, the daughters inherited their father's enthusiasm for the game.

From the age of four, the twins (and their older sister Sanya) have often visited the grounds to watch Dad play cricket. Throughout their lives over the past decade, the family has been to BBL and WBBL matches played by the Sydney Sixers and Thunder at SCG and Engie Stadium.

Last season, the twins decided to play Cricket Blast at the age of nine. They enjoyed it so much that they decided to take cricket more seriously and move to junior cricket this season. The girls are avid Sixers fans and love being in pink themselves and are keen to be part of an on-ground engagement this season having missed the previous one.

Meanwhile, father Rahul can't get enough of how well his little girls are playing. Rhea can fly through it when she bowls, he notes proudly.