



CHEYENNE, Wyo. The Cheyennes tennis community can check out the newly renovated Frontier Park Family Tennis Center as it prepares to welcome the public for its grand reopening today, November 16. , clinics and a family social event. The festivities begin at 11 a.m. with a free tennis clinic for children 12 and under. The official ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. to honor the community members, donors and sponsors who helped make the renovation possible. Afternoon activities include a tennis clinic at 2 p.m. for veterans and active-duty military personnel, followed by a Red Ball beginners session at 3 p.m., which introduces adults to tennis on small courts. The party ends at 5 p.m. with a family party with food and drinks. The new Frontier Park Tennis Center common area is ready for guests during the family social event, offering food, drinks and tennis camaraderie. (Stew Dyer/Cap City News) We are excited about this project, which reflects more than 44 years of dedication to the local tennis community, said Josh Cossitt, director of tennis at Frontier Park Tennis. These courts provide a lively indoor space for both training and recreation. The $110,000 renovation project was made possible through fundraising efforts by the Cheyenne Tennis Association, which raised more than $55,000, supplemented by Cheyenne Frontier Days. Additional contributions from Wyo Give Day helped fund the installation of permanent play lines, partitions, improved lighting and upgraded restroom facilities. A young tennis player practices his forehand shot during the facility's opening activities. (Stew Dyer/Cap City News) Upcoming tournaments to showcase new courses The renovated courts will soon host their first major event, the 28th annual Pete Cook Thanksgiving Tennis Classic, scheduled for November 2224. This tournament will feature singles and doubles competitions for men and women in various skill levels, including NTRP divisions ranging from 2, 5 to open. Competitors can also compete in the mixed doubles categories. Registration closes on November 18 and players can participate in up to three events, as long as they do not overlap. Following the Thanksgiving Classic, the Frontier Park Tennis Center will host the annual Level 5 Christmas Classic from December 20 to December 22. This event will focus on youth tennis, with singles and doubles competitions for the 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U age categories. Registration closes on December 15 and the tournament promises to provide competitive play for Cheyenne's young tennis talent. Regular schedule and membership options The Frontier Park Tennis Center is the only indoor tennis facility in Cheyenne and offers year-round opportunities for games and lessons. The facility offers weekly sessions for all skill levels, including: Red ball (47 years): Tuesday and Friday from 4:00 PM to 4:45 PM, Saturday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM

(47 years): Tuesday and Friday from 4:00 PM to 4:45 PM, Saturday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM Orange ball (710 years): Tuesday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

(710 years): Tuesday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Green ball (1012 years): Monday and Wednesday from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM, Saturday from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM

(1012 years): Monday and Wednesday from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM, Saturday from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM Beginner lessons for adults: Monday from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM Drop-in play is also available for seniors on Mondays and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with a fee of $5 for members and $10 for non-members. The daily unlimited play fee for non-members is $25 per person. Seasonal reservations for the course can be made for both primetime and off-peak hours, with rates varying depending on time and membership status. The facilities' regular opening hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:00 AM to 9:30 PM and from Friday to Sunday from 8:00 AM. Children practice coordination by passing a tennis ball from one racket to another, part of the free programs offered during today's grand opening celebration. (Stew Dyer/Cap City News) A community-driven space The Frontier Park Tennis Center serves as a winter training center for local high school teams and welcomes players of all ages to participate in lessons, clinics and tournaments. The newly renovated courts feature a metaflex surface designed to be joint-friendly and ensure an optimal experience for both competitive and recreational play. The new surface also slows down the tracks significantly, according to Cossitt, who stated that the old worn-out tracks were significantly faster. For more information about memberships, course reservations or upcoming events, visit frontierparktennis.com or call 307-778-7280. A basket of tennis balls is ready for play as Cheyenne residents explore the updated courts during the grand opening of the Frontier Park Family Tennis Center. (Stew Dyer/Cap City News)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://capcity.news/community/events/2024/11/16/tennis-center-unveils-new-indoor-courts-with-ribbon-cutting-free-activities/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos