MSU hockey completes sweep of Notre Dame with 4-3 win: Quick analysis





EAST LANSING Lansing State Journal sportscaster Nathaniel Bott analyzes No. 4 Michigan State hockey's 4-3 win against Notre Dame on Saturday night. What happened After an eight-goal blowout in Friday night's win over Notre Dame, MSU was looking for a second straight sweep to complete a successful homestand in Big Ten play. While it wasn't the offensive onslaught like the night before, the Spartans managed to put four past Notre Dame's defense on their way to a 4-3 win and a sweep of the. Irish fight. MSU opened the scoring with an impressive individual effort from freshman forward Shane Vansaghi, who weaved his way around a Notre Dame defender before beating Irish goaltender Nicholas Kempf in the first period. Notre Dame tied the game on the power play with just 21.5 seconds left in the period, but just seconds later MSU defenseman Matt Basgall took a shot from the point that came off Kempf and found the back of the net with only 0.6 seconds left in the opening. frame. MSU got off to a fast start in the second period when sophomore forward Gavin O'Connell pounced on a loose puck in the slot and fired a wrist shot past Kemp just over a minute later to extend MSU's lead to 3-1. Notre Dame got back on the board to cut the deficit to one, but Daniel Russell would skate into the offensive zone and score his team-leading seventh goal of the season to give MSU some cushion. Notre Dame added a goal late in the third period with an extra attacker to keep the Munn Ice Arena crowd on the edge of their seats as the Spartans held on for the 4-3 victory. MSU goalie Trey Augustine had 28 saves, while Kempf had 26 stops for Notre Dame. What it means MSU was all over Notre Dame in the first period and for the Irish, the late power play goal seemed to give them some life on the way to the locker room. But Basgall had other ideas, and his goal seconds later was a truly deflating moment for Notre Dame. That was noticeable throughout the second period as MSU continued to apply pressure and control the game until consecutive penalties from the Spartans gave the opponent some breathing room. Moving forward, MSU will need to resolve some penalty issues. The Spartans took an unnecessary one after the whistle in the second period and another in the third period with the game still alive for the Irish. That said, the penalty was enough, and MSU was solid defensively, with both of Notre Dame's goals coming on redirects for Augustine. It moves the Spartans to 4-0 in the Big Ten after taking care of business on home ice the past two weekends. Now that MSU has re-established Munn Ice Arena as a real advantage, winning at home is crucial to its chances of repeating as Big Ten champions. With an exhibition next week followed by a home series with Lindenwood, MSU could enter the toughest part of the schedule in December with just one loss. What's next MSU will host an exhibition against the U.S. National Team Development Program U-18 team at the U.S. Hockey Arena in Plymouth this Thursday at 7 p.m. Contact Nathaniel Bott at [email protected] and follow him on

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lansingstatejournal.com/story/sports/college/msu/hockey/2024/11/16/msu-hockey-completes-sweep-of-notre-dame-with-4-3-win-rapid-analysis/76370591007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos