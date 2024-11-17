Saint John's wins the 2024 MIAC Football Championship





Football

11/16/2024 4:00:00 PM

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. For the 37th time in program history, the Saint John's Johnnies are football champions of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) after beating Bethel University 41-33 on Saturday. For the 37th time in program history, the Saint John's Johnnies are football champions of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) after beating Bethel University 41-33 on Saturday. | Box score | Saint John's quarterback Aaron Syverson eclipsed 400 passing yards for the third time in his last five games, completing 32 of 44 passes for 419 yards and five touchdowns, boosting the Johnnies to an automatic berth in next weekend's NCAA Division III Football Playoffs. HOW IT HAPPENED -Saint John's kicker Conor Murphy scored the first six points of the game on field goal conversions of 21 and 36 yards.

-Johnnie wide receivers Marcelo Mendez And Dylan Wieler combined for five receiving touchdowns. Mendez caught seven balls for 154 yards and two scores, while Wheeler had nine catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

SJU's defense and special teams came away with a trio of fumbles, while Bethel's pass rush sacked Syverson eight times.

– Running back Aaron Ellingson went over the century mark (115 yards) on the ground and hauled in a quarterback Cooper Drews four touchdown passes for the Royals.

–Blake SimonsonBethel Territory's 4th-and-9 interception with 15 seconds left in regulation clinched an eight-point victory, a conference championship and an NCAA Playoff berth for the Johnnies. OUTSIDE THE BOX SCORE With the win, Saint John's earned the MIAC championship and the conference's automatic qualifier for the 2024 NCAA Division III Football Playoffs. This marks the 28th time in program history that the Johnnies have gone to the NCAA Playoffs.

-The conference title is the 37th all-time for Saint John's – the most in MIAC Football history.

-Both Bethel and Saint Johns were in the top 20 of the NCAA Power Index (NPI) after last weekend's games. SJU was ranked No. 3 in the country, with Bethel at No. 19.

-The NCAA Division III Football Playoffs will expand to six rounds and 40 teams this season. Twenty-eight conferences have automatic bids, leaving twelve at-large spots. NEXT -Saint John's received the MIAC Playoff championship plaque and the Conference's automatic bid to the 2024 NCAA Football Playoffs. Bethel will now wait to see if the season will continue via an at-large berth. The NCAA will announce the national playoff field during its annual selection show on NCAA.com on Sunday, November 17 at 4:00 PM CT. MIAC Championship Week Scoreboard Saint John 41, Bethel 33 | Box score |

Concordia 17, Gustavus 13 | Box score |

St. Olaf 41, Augsburg 26 | Box score |

Carleton 21, Hamline 9 | Box score |

St. Scholastica 44, Macalester 41 | Box score |

