How to watch Maryland football vs. Rutgers





Maryland football desperately needs a win to keep its bowl game hopes alive. The Terps are currently 4-5, but a win in two of the next three games will make them bowl eligible. After losing at No. 1 Oregon last Saturday, the Terps are back at home against a familiar opponent they have beaten for the past three years. The numbers Maryland: 4-5, 1-5 Big Ten Rutgers: 5-4, 2-4 Big Ten How to look and listen When: Saturday, November 16, 6:00 PM ET Where: SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland TV: FOX Sports 1 Chris Myers (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (analyst) Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network, 105.7FM (Baltimore), 980AM (Washington, DC) Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Steve Suter (analyst), LaMont Jordan (sideline). Live stream: FOX Sports Betting line: Maryland -5.5 (-215 ML), O/U 51.5, per FanDuel Sportsbook Catch up before the race Maryland vs. Football Preview Rutgers Assessing the standings of Maryland football groups after the loss to No. 1 Oregon Maryland football takeaways 39-18 loss to No. 1 Oregon Maryland football picked off by No. 1 Oregon, 39-18 Maryland football ranked #1 in Oregon Maryland Football defeated by Minnesota, 48-23 Maryland football takeaways 48-23 loss to Minnesota Review of Maryland football's position groups after the loss to Minnesota Late blocked field goal and touchdown propel Maryland football over USC, 29-28 3 Takeaways from Maryland Football 29-28 Win Over USC Assessing Maryland football position groups in win over USC

