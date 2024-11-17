BACK TO BACK! No. 3 Kutztown tops No. 17 California (Pa.) 21-14 for PSAC title





21 Winner Kutztown

KUTZ



11-0 14 California (PA)

CAL



8-2 Winner 21 14 Score per quarter Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F KUTZ

Kutztown 7 0 7 7 21 CAL

California (PA) 0 0 7 7 14



Chris Sponagle/Kutztown University Game overview: Football | 11.16.24 | Matt Heffelfinger, sports information director

CALIFORNIA, Pa. — Third-ranked Kutztown built a 14-point lead in the second half and withstood a late charge from No. 17 California (Pa.) to win its second straight Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship 21-14 on Saturday afternoon in the Adamson Stadium. Championship MVP Jaedyn Stewart (Newfield, NJ/Delsea Regional) ran for 115 yards on 14 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns, including a momentum-shifting 41-yard TD run midway through the third quarter that put the Golden Bears (11-0) ahead for good after Cal (8-2) tied the game with a touchdown drive to open the second half. Kutztown became only the second PSAC team to win consecutive titles since the rebirth of the Championship Game in 2008, joining Western Division rival Slippery Rock (2014 and 2015). The Golden Bears claimed their fourth all-time PSAC crown (2011, 2021, 2023 and 2024) while completing their first undefeated regular season in the modern era. KU has won an NCAA Division II-best 20 straight regular-season games dating back to last season. The Maroon and Gold never trailed in the match. Quarterback Judd Novak (Manheim, PA/Manheim Central) found Stewart from eight yards out on the Bears' opening drive for a 7-0 lead at the 9:24 mark. KU had opportunities to extend its lead, but a pair of missed field goals on consecutive drives kept the game at 7-0 at halftime. Cal tied the game at seven early in the third on an 8-yard TD run by quarterback Davis Black, but six plays later Stewart aborted his 41-yard TD run to put Kutztown back in front. Steven Burkhardt (Gloucester City, NJ/Gloucester City) capped a 9-play, 80-yard drive early in the fourth quarter with a 2-yard TD dive to make it 21-7. The Vulcans drove into the Kutztown red zone with less than four minutes to play, but the vaunted Golden Bear defense got sacks from Jake Davis (Plymouth Meeting, Pa./Plymouth Whitemarsh) And Brandon Strausser (Reading, Pa./Governor Mifflin) to force a 4th-and-goal from the 21-yard line. They would stop Cal at the 5-yard line to take over the downs. Kutztown couldn't get out of the woods on a punt and 25-yard return from Deontae Williams and a personal foul penalty that put the ball on the KU 9-yard line. Black grabbed the ball from three yards out on the second play to pull the hosts within 21-14 with 1:52 to go. The “hands team” came around to keep Cal from getting closer, recovering Anthony Beitko's onside kick and running out the clock. Kutztown racked up 326 yards of offense to Cal's 296 while holding an opponent to fewer than 20 points for the 10th time in 11 games this season. The Bears rushed for 177 yards, led by Stewart's 115 and 60 from Burkhardt. Novak was 11 of 17 for 149 yards and a score while Mekhi Gibson (Ewing, NJ/Ewing) (59 meters) and Noah Kracyla (Townsend, Del./Middletown) (53 yards) led the receivers. CJ Brown (Coatesville, PA/Coatesville) led the defense with seven tackles. The graduate student also forced and recovered a fumble. Strausser had five tackles, all solo, and a sack. PSAC Champion Scholar Freddie Retter (Quakertown, PA/Quakertown) collected two sacks and four tackles. The Golden Bears managed to control the ball and the pace of the game all afternoon. In a matchup between the top two teams in the PSAC in terms of ball possession, Kutztown (No. 2 at 32:38) held a 33:01 to 26:59 lead over the Vulcans (No. 1 at 33:29 o'clock). ). Kutztown returns to the NCAA Division II Football Championship playoffs and will hear about its seeding during the selection show on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. The selection show will air exclusively on NCAA.com. Saturday's win over a ranked opponent could potentially lift the Bears from their current No. 2 ranking in Super Region One, ahead of Charleston (W.Va.) for first place and a first-round bye. Read the full article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kubears.com/news/2024/11/16/football-back-to-back-no-3-kutztown-tops-no-17-california-pa-21-14-for-psac-title.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

