Sports
College football Week 12 bold predictions: BYU, LSU upset victims?
We've reached the point in the college football season where one result can make or break a team's season. And with the expanded playoff field, there are more teams that could fall under that umbrella starting in Week 12.
There are big matchups in the SEC that can cause teams to lose the opportunity to reach the conference championship game. The Big 12 also has some key matchups that could create some unsettling moments. But they are not the only competitions where there is pressure this Saturday, which could cause surprises.
So which games are most likely to produce these moments?
That's why the USA TODAY Sports college football staff is here. Scooby Axson, Jordan Mendoza, Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith and Eddie Timanus make their bold predictions for Week 12 of the college football season:
Georgia is taking the early playoffs personally
Let Georgia tell it: They're one of the best teams in the country, and despite the tough schedule, their resume, and who they've beaten so far, they certainly won't get into a fight here.
But the play-off committee, which is decisive, sees it differently. With a 2 in the loss column, Georgia's next loss will have them watching the postseason festivities along with the rest of us.
When Tennessee comes to town on Saturday, it will essentially be a playoff eliminator, so it would behoove the Bulldogs to get their act together sooner or later, especially on offense, and not give the ball to the other team to give.
For the Volunteers, who have lost seven in a row to Georgia, a win would go a long way toward establishing them as a legitimate title contender, but they'll have to wait until next year as the Bulldogs take control early and with a impressive victory. .— Scooby Axson
WEEK 12 HIGHLIGHTS: The seven games you need to see this Saturday
WEEKEND FORECAST:Expert picks for every Top 25 game in Week 12
Arizona State is in the Big 12 title race
The number of teams in the running to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff through the Big 12 is surprisingly dwindling, but a new team will join the group in the state of Arizona. Kenny Dillingham deserves major support for what he is achieving with the Solar Devils. After a 3-9 first season, he is 7-2 this time around with a strong running game complemented by solid quarterback play. Arizona State visits a Kansas State team that has been a little shaky lately. As good as the Wildcats are at stopping the run, Cam Skattebo and company find holes and pull off a big win on the road. At 8-2 and 5-2 in conference play, Arizona State jumps up the playoff rankings and heads into a big showdown with Brigham Young with a chance to make the conference title game. –Jordan Mendoza
BYU tastes first defeat after visit from Kansas
Kansas is not intimidated by the raucous nighttime environment at BYU and scores an upset with major playoff implications. While BYU would remain the favorite to finish first in the Big 12 standings and play for the conference title, this loss would all but guarantee the conference is a one-bid league. Kansas may be 3-6, but it's a very good 3-6, if that means anything. The Jayhawks have won two of three, including last week's victory against Iowa State, and their six losses have come by a combined 30 points. KU could easily be 5-4, even 6-3. –Paul Myerberg
LSU falters in Florida
The Tigers remain in contention for the SEC title after last week's loss to Alabama, but that will require the Crimson Tide and Tennessee to lose. That seems unlikely, so expect LSU to have a bit of a dip in emotion heading into Gainesville. Meanwhile, Florida has a chance to reach a bowl game with a win on Saturday and then beat either Mississippi or Florida State. The Gators also get back quarterback DJ Langway, who played well enough to keep them in contention against Georgia before an injury forced him out. Expect the Swamp to provide a decisive advantage for the home team, and for Billy Napier to finally get the breakthrough he needs to reach the postseason and build momentum for the 2025 season. –Erik Smit
Boise State faces tough testing from San Jose State
Life is pretty good for Boise State right now. With a credible Heisman candidate and a favorable ranking in the playoff committee, the Broncos are exactly where they should be.
But wait a minute. Saturday's trip to San Jose State carries high potential for danger. The Spartans are already bowl eligible themselves and are more than capable of putting up a big score. Sure, Boise has Ashton Jeanty as its star, but San Jose also has an All-America candidate. Nick Nash leads the nation in receiving yards per game with 128.4 and catches with 86, while managing at least one touchdown reception in all nine games this season. Oh yeah, he threw a few TD passes too.
Boise State will be fine if it takes care of the ball, but that has been a problem lately. The Spartan defense has 22 takeaways, including 16 interceptions. The Broncos will likely come away with the win, but don't be surprised if there are still doubts in the final quarter. –Eddie Timanus
