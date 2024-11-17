Here's how much Rafael Nadal earned during his tennis career

The 38-year-old Spanish tennis great will retire after the Davis Cup, but he still has a robust portfolio of investments and endorsements.

By means of Brett Knight Forbes staff

S pain is set this week against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup, meaning Rafael Nadal is ready to say goodbye to competitive tennis. The 38-year-old superstar made this known an emotional video on social media last month that he would retire after the tournament, 19 years after winning his first Grand Slam title and 25 years after signing his first major endorsement deal with Nike.

In that quarter of a century, Nadal has been more successful than almost anyone who has ever held a tennis racket. His 22 Grand Slam singles titles set a men's record that has since been surpassed by Novak Djokovic, and his $134.9 million in career prize money ranks second in ATP Tour history, again behind only Djokovic. Nadal also earned more than $415 million from endorsements, appearances and other business endeavors, accounting for more than $550 million in total pre-tax profits, according to Forbes estimates.

That leaves him well behind the $1.1 billion that his other great rival, Roger Federer, amassed in his own extraordinary career before retiring in 2022, and puts him about level with Djokovic, who at 37 age still flourishes on tour. other tennis players and few athletes from other sports come close. Even Serena Williams, who won 23 Grand Slam titles and helped set a new standard for female athlete pay before leaving the sport in 2022, finished about $120 million behind Nadal.

Big Three: Roger Federer, Nadal and Novak Djokovic are the only three tennis players to ever surpass the $500 million mark in pre-tax income. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

I think he's still printing money, says a tennis agent about Nadal, who earned an estimated $23 million from the court last year. He doesn't do anything unless it involves a lot of money. He is still Rafa Nadal.

While he hasn't completely changed the marketing game like Federer (one of only seven athletes to reach $1 billion in revenue while still active) or Williams (who became one of America's richest self-made women, with a net worth Forbes now estimated at $340 million), Nadal has maintained a robust sponsorship portfolio that is also unusually stable by the standards of tennis, where players often change brand partners every few years.

In addition to his long relationship with Nike, Nadal has been associated with Kia since 2004, the year before his French Open breakthrough, and has played with Babolat rackets since he was a 9-year-old junior in 1995, signing his first international contract with the company in 2001. He bought Richard Mille watches in 2010 and Spain's Telefnica in 2014, with Infosys, Louis Vuitton and Subway among the more recent additions to a stable that is more than a dozen brands deep.

Many of them got injured when he wasn't in the spotlight, and that says a lot about what he did for the brand, says Joe Favorito, a longtime marketing consultant and former WTA Tour manager. No one ran away.

In the early years, Nadal's somewhat hesitant English may have limited his global appeal, but he began to gain new traction with marketers around 2011, when he cleared the field for the first time at $20 million after winning four majors in five tries. The one thing Rafa had more than anyone else was his emotion, and he wore that on his sleeve, says Favorito, who also notes that Nadal's fashion sense, down to the color of his shoes, made him instantly recognizable. Sponsors were especially attracted to his ongoing battle with Federer, and smaller tournaments were willing to pay each of them more than $1 million in appearances just to appear.

Roger was more the classic elegant star, and Rafa was more the messy, cropped, Mediterranean long hair, kind of a rival to that, and I think they went together very nicely, says Stuart Duguid, co-founder of talent agency Evolve. , which represents current stars Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios. I don't think in many ways you probably would have had one career without the other.

And Nadal is on a different level in his native Spain. He's probably bigger than LeBron James in the U.S., Duguid says, noting that Nadal had the kind of consistent visibility that most of the country's other star athletes from team sports could never have. Favorito, who recalls seeing Nadal at a previous Davis Cup match in Spain, is even more succinct about his place in the country's pantheon: It is divine.

Many, if not all, of Nadal's sponsors should continue to support him even after his retirement. He has already shown that he can be a relevant pitcher when he is not playing. Injuries have limited him to nine tournaments over the past two seasons, including just two of the past eight Grand Slams, and Federer's experience is instructive. The 43-year-old Swiss legend was still collecting an estimated $95 million a year when he retired from tennis, and he continues to work with the vast majority of his partners from his playing days.

Retirement also offers one advantage for marketers. Active players, who follow tennis tournaments throughout the year, typically try to cram all their brand commitments into just a few days. Nadal will suddenly have much more time to commit to his partners, if he chooses.

And that's an important caveat. Nadal will have to work to stay in the spotlight, as fellow sporting icons Tom Brady and David Beckham have done, or he will become the next Pete Sampras, overshadowed by a new generation of tennis greats. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are already laying the foundation for an era-defining rivalry, with six Grand Slam titles between them before either has turned 24.

Nadal will also have to keep his reputation clean after making perhaps the first brand misstep of his career when he became ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation in January. The deal is believed to earn him several million annually, but fans, especially in Spain, have criticized him for taking part in a sportswashing campaign that distracts from the Kingdom's history of human rights abuses.

Nadal is also taking control of his own destiny with more entrepreneurial activities, but acquiring equity stakes and launching his own companies. He recently invested in Playtomic, a startup that helps amateur tennis players book court time and is reportedly developing luxury residential real estate on Spain's Costa del Sol. He owns an electric boat racing team in the E1 series and Tatel restaurants alongside Pau Gasol and Cristiano Ronaldo, and he teamed up with Meli Hotels last year to create a resort brand called Zel.

Perhaps closest to his heart he runs a tennis academy in his hometown of Manacor, on the Spanish island of Mallorca, which has built admirers around the sport and helped shape Casper Ruud, now a mainstay in the ATP top 10.

I don't think it's an option available to most athletes; it's really reserved for the elite or the particularly relevant people, Duguid says of Nadal's evolving approach to business, with less emphasis on traditional recommendations. I think it's probably inspired by Kobe and LeBron, people like that who have been able to take positions in companies and take risks that have paid off tenfold or more over time.

