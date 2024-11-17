College football scores, results: Kansas stuns No. 6 BYU and No. 12 Georgia earns key SEC win





Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson (97) reacts after the sack of Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava on Saturday in Athens, Georgia. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) We have begun the home stretch of the 2024 college football regular season. Every game means more right now. No. 6 BYU learned that the hard way with a 17-13 loss to Kansas late Saturday night. That ruins the Cougars' perfect season. Elsewhere, No. 1 Oregon had to survive an upset with a 16-13 road win at Wisconsin. And we saw Florida pull off a mild upset with a 27-16 win over No. 22 LSU. And in the big matchup of the night, No. 12 Georgia pulled away from No. 7 Tennessee for a 31-17 victory that will play a crucial role in the SEC title race. Meanwhile, Travis Hunter continued to make a mark on his Heisman campaign with a monster game in Colorado's 49-24 win over Utah. Follow the rest of the evening for live updates. (Scroll down to watch the action live.) LIVE DECLARATION IS OVER143 updates Final: Kansas 17, BYU 13 Down goes No. 6 BYU and the perfect season is no more. Cougars fall to 9-1 after a stunning home loss to a struggling Kansas team.

BYU sales are down! Kansas stops BYU on 4th down near the goal line. And that should be about enough with 46 seconds left to play!

BYU on the move Two pinpoint passes from Jake Retzlaff and the Cougars are inside the Kansas 30. Less than 3 minutes to play.

BYU cannot do anything with the turnover, and it is increasing. Kansas ball with the lead at 7:13 to play.

BYU interception! Marque Collins picks out Jalon Daniels on the sideline, stopping a promising Kansas drive. Cougars get it back in midfield.

Final: New Mexico 38, Washington State 35 New Mexico completed its upset of No. 18 Washington State with a 14-point comeback in the second half.

New Mexico leads Wazzu! The Lobos are on the brink of an upset over No. 18 Washington State as Devon Dampier scores a go-ahead goal with 21 seconds to play.

Touchdown Kansas! One play later, Kansas scores on a 3-yard run by Devin Neal and they have the lead. What a turn of events in Provo, and No. 6 BYU is suddenly in trouble. Kansas 17, BYU 13 | 1:19pm to play

BYU cushions the kick return! Kansas gets a huge break when a punt hits a BYU player and KU falls on it. First past Jayhawks at BYU 3.

Wazzu at the front again John Mateer with a 37-yard teardrop TD pass to Kyle Williams, his third of the night. And WSU is back in the lead. WSU 35, New Mexico 31

BYU takes the lead with FG An epic 17-game BYU drive ends with a Will Ferrin field goal and the Cougars are back in front. BYU 13, Kansas 10 | 3rd quarter

New Mexico connects it to Wazzu We have a good business in Albuquerque. New Mexico rose from 14th to a tie with No. 18 in Washington State. New Mexico 28, Washington State 28 | End of the 3rd

Kansas INT! BYU drives it all the way to the Kansas 5, but Jake Retzlaff is picked off in the end zone by Mello Dotson. Huge opportunity for the Cougars there at the end of the half. BYU 10, Kansas 10 | Rest

Kansas ties it Tabor Allen's 25-yard field goal makes the score 10-10 with BYU late in the second quarter.

Touchdown BYU! Jake Retzlaff gets to a wide-open Hinckley Ropati down the sideline and the Cougars take their first lead of the night. BYU 10, Kansas 7 | 2nd quarter

Final: Georgia 31, Tennessee 17 The No. 12 Bulldogs finish SEC play at 6-2 in the conference, keeping their playoff hopes and conference title hopes alive. No. No. 7 Tennessee falls to 8-2 overall and will face an uphill battle to stay in the playoff hunt.

Touchdown Georgia! Nate Frazier drives the ball in from the 2 and that should be game over in Athens with the Bulldogs 2 touchdowns ahead. Georgia 31, Tennessee 17 | 2:26 to play

Georgia tries to put the game away The Bulldogs have a first and a goal at the Tennessee 2. Any score will likely wipe this one out with 2:29 to play.

End of 1: Kansas 7, BYU 0 Meanwhile, we're on a roll in Provo and Kansas has the early lead over No. 6 BYU on Devin Neal's 8-yard TD rush.

Final: Oregon 16, Wisconsin 13 No. 1 Oregon escapes the upset to go 11-0, nearly securing a spot in the Big Ten title game. Wisconsin almost performed a miracle.

