Swiatek wins in singles and doubles as Poland reaches the semi-finals of the BJK Cup

Poland defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 in a come-from-behind quarter-final at the Billie Jean King Cup final after world No. 2 Iga Swiatek recorded two must-win wins on Saturday in Malaga, Spain.

With the comeback, Poland has reached the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the first time in the country's history. In the semi-finals they will face Italy, who won their quarter-final earlier on Saturday.

“I'll be dead in 20 minutes, but for now let's enjoy it,” Swiatek said as her day ended after 1 a.m. local time. “It was a tiring day, very tough matches. But I'm very happy that we won the last one, that's the most important thing.”

The 11-time champion Czechs started the tie 1-0 as Marie Bouzkova defeated Poland's Magdalena Frech 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in Saturday's opening match.

But Swiatek held on for a 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-5 victory over hard-hitting Czech teenager Linda Noskova to keep her Polish side alive. Swiatek needed 2 hours and 39 minutes to fend off the 26th-ranked Noskova, who was playing her first match since the US Open.

Just 30 minutes later, Swiatek returned to the court for her first Billie Jean King Cup doubles match since 2019. Swiatek teamed with Katarzyna Kawa to a 6-2, 6-4 win over Bouzkova and WTA Doubles World No.1 Katerina Siniakova, bringing Poland to the Final Four.

“The whole team did a great job,” Swiatek said on track. 'I'm going to ask [Kawa] to teach me these forehands later, they are great. “

Saturday's draw started with Bouzkova fending off a stiff challenge from Frech to give the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead. Bouzkova had no trouble powering through the first set and had two break points to take an early 2-0 lead in the second set.

However, Frech fended off those opportunities and gradually entered the fray. Frech, who finished the season in the Top 25 for the first time in her career, quickly broke Bouzkova for a 5-4 lead in the second set, which she served out routinely.

In the third set, Frech's corners faced Bouzkova's speed, barely separating the players. At 5-4, Bouzkova's exceptional defense helped her take control of Frech's serve, giving a 0-40 lead and a triple match point. Bouzkova needed just one chance and hit a big backhand to get the win.

Thus, Swiatek came to the court knowing she had to win to keep her team in contention. Swiatek led Noskova 3-1 in the head-to-head match, including two wins this year, but Noskova's victory came on a big occasion as she ousted Swiatek in the third round of this year's Australian Open.

Noskova, who turns 20 on Sunday, spent her last day as a teenager pushing Swiatek to her limits. After the pair went back and forth in the first set, Swiatek served for the set at 6-5, only to see Noskova fire a backhand winner into the corner to break for 6-6.

In the tiebreak, Noskova was unnerved by a long return from Swiatek after a powerful serve, and she misfired on the response to give Swiatek a 5-3 lead. At 5-4, Swiatek made two unreturned serves to take the one-set lead after 70 grueling minutes.

In the second set, neither player was forced to get to 4-4, but Noskova eventually found great volleys to break for a 5-4 lead. The Czech closed the second set with consecutive backhand winners and moved closer to a potential upset.

Another tight set settled matters, with a 4-1 lead in the third set for Swiatek being reversed to 5-5 by Noskova. Swiatek regained dominance with her forehand, holding 6-5 and forcing Noskova to serve to stay in the match.

In that match, Swiatek fired a forehand winner from the rally to earn two match points. On her second match point, Swiatek again found a stretch return winner, Noskova responded again with a miscue and the Pole ultimately became the narrow winner.

Swiatek came on for Frech in the decisive doubles match and despite the short lead time she made a perfect match with Kawa. Swiatek's big hitting combined beautifully with Kawa's return winners and deft volleys as they took a commanding 6-2, 4-0 lead.

Bouzkova and top-ranked doubles player Siniakova refused to give in so easily, winning four matches in a row to make things competitive. But Swiatek quickly held at 5-4, then Kawa broke through another return leg to break Bouzkova at love and complete Poland's comeback.

It was a big win for Kawa, who is now 4-3 in doubles at the Billie Jean King Cup throughout her career. Like Noskova, Kawa's birthday is on Sunday: the Pole turned 32 years old during her doubles victory.