Jayhawks make school history with back-to-back wins; Defeated No. 7 BYU 17-13

Next game: Colorado 23-11-2024 | 2:30 PM CT Nov 23 (Sat) / 2:30pm CT Colorado History PROVO, Utah The Kansas Jayhawks (4-6) defeated No. 7 BYU (9-1) 17-13 on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 62,704 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. With the win, Kansas has now defeated ranked opponents in consecutive weeks for the first time in school history with back-to-back wins over No. 7 BYU and No. 17 Iowa State, which defeated KU 45-36 on Nov. 9. . Kansas received the opening kickoff and marched 10-play, 84-yard to take a 7-0 lead. The drive was propelled by a 29-yard pass from the quarterback Milestone Daniels to senior wide receiver Quentin Skinner to set up Kansas on BYU territory. Senior Devin Neal capped the drive with an eight-yard touchdown rush. The Jayhawk defense held firm on their opening possession as a redshirt junior Daan Molenaar recorded an opening drive sack, giving him 5.5 sacks on the season. After a Kansas three-and-out, BYU got on the board with a 33-yard field goal by Will Ferrin to make the score 7-3 with 14:11 left in the first half. BYU would score again in the second quarter on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Jake Retzlaff to Hinckley Ropati to take their first lead of the game at 10-7 with 8:48 left in the first half. Kansas retained possession and marched down the field to tie the game at 10-10 after a successful 25-yard field goal from Tabor Allen . The 68-yard scoring drive lasted 11 plays and 7:02 off the clock when BYU got the ball back with 1:46 left in the first half. As halftime approached, BYU traveled down the field to the red zone, for senior Mello Dotson intercepted Retzlaff in the end zone to end the threat. For Dotson, it was his fifth interception of the season and the twelfth of his career. The interception sent Kansas and BYU into halftime tied at 10-10. After halftime, BYU received the kickoff and regained the lead with a 35-yard field goal by Ferrin, making the score 13-10 with 4:30 left in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Kansas moved the ball into BYU territory. Facing fourth-and-14 at the BYU 36-yard line, Daniels kicked the ball, which deflected off a BYU player and was recovered by Quentin Skinner on the 3-yard line. On the next play, Neal reached the end zone for his second score of the game, giving Kansas a 17-13 lead with 13:19 left in the game. The touchdown marked Neal's 45th of his career. Despite a Daniels interception with 8:27 remaining, the Kansas defense stood strong and forced a BYU three-and-out, giving the Jayhawk offense the ball on their own 13-yard line. After falling behind first, Kansas punted the ball back to BYU, who began their final drive on their own 21-yard line with 4:47 to play. BYU gained three first downs and moved the ball to the Kansas 11-yard line with less than two minutes to play. However, KU's defense held strong and forced a turnover on downs with 49 seconds to play, allowing Daniels and the offense to get into victory formation to close out the game. NEXT Kansas returns to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for Senior Day on Saturday, Nov. 23, against No. 18 Colorado. The game, which will be the first conference game between the Jayhawks and Buffaloes since 2010, will kick off at 2:30 PM CT and will air on FOX with Jason Benetti, Brock Huard and Allison Williams on the call. Gallery: (11/17/2024) Football vs. BYU

