TVY&S wins 1st NAYSA-D Presidential Trophy 2024 | MorungExpress

Kohima | November 16 The Tuophema Village Youth & Sports Organization (TVY&SO) has bagged the Football Champion of the 1st Northern Angami Youth & Sports Association -Group D (NAYSA-D) Presidential Trophy 2024. In the men's football final between Seiyhama Village Youth & Sports and Tuophema Village Youth & Sports, the champion became champion by scoring 3 goals. They were rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 70,000 respectively. In women's volleyball, Seiyhama Village Youth & Sports Organization emerged as champions with Botsa Village Youth & Sports Organization coming in second. The winning teams were awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000. Honoring the grand final match at Botsa Ground, MLA Dr. Tseilhoutuo Rhtso today as a special guest the NAYSA-D group for organizing a year-long sports tournament for youth. He highlighted the potential of the initiatives to inspire others and encouraged the adoption of a similar programme. Dr. Rhtso also highlighted the growing importance of non-traditional sports such as shooting, table tennis and archery as potential professional careers. While recognizing the value of athletic pursuits, he emphasized the equal importance of education in today's competitive world. He urged students and parents to embrace educational and employment opportunities and advised parents not to discourage their children from pursuing government jobs due to lack of political connections. Stating that meritocracy has been introduced in the form of NSSB and NPSC, where anyone, irrespective of political connections, can excel through merit, he asserted that hard work, sincerity and dedication would be rewarded. The first Presidential Trophy 2024 started in February 2024 and culminated on November 16 at Botsa Village. NAYSA-D Referees Board, conducted the women's volleyball, while the Kohima District Football Referee Association conducted the men's football. The twelve villages in NAYSA-D are Chiechama, Nachama, Seiyhama, Tuophema, Tsiemekhuma, Botsa, Gariphe Basa, Tuophe Phezou, Gariphema, Tsiemekhu Basa, Seiyha Phesa and Teichma. Women's volleyball

Best Disciple Team: Teichma Village Youth and Sports Organization

Best setter: Keneikhrien Seyie (BVY&SO)

Best Spiker: Medongunuo Thevo (SV&SO) Men's football

Player of the tournament: Kezhalelhou Metha (SVY&SO)

Best goalkeeper: Kevisilie Kense (TVY&SO)

Highest Scorer: Ketouzo Sopfnuo 11 score (SVY&SO)

Best Discipline Team: Seiyhama Village Youth & Sports Organization.

