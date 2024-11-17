Sports
Three lessons from Virginia football's loss to Notre Dame
The Virginia Cavaliers lost to the No. 8 seed Notre Dame battles Irish 35-14 on Saturday evening. Despite a back-and-forth first quarter, Notre Dame came away with the win in the second quarter. The Hoos are now 5-5 on the season and remain one win away from making the bowl with just two games left on the schedule.
With the loss, we have three (yes, just three) takeaways for the Cavaliers moving forward.
UVA needs to take better care of football
Virginia fans got a pretty good idea of how the game would go on Saturday when Chris Tyree, a transfer from Notre Dame, fumbled the opening kickoff. The Irish scored on the ensuing drive, which started at the 25-yard line, and never really looked back.
The Hoos did have a chance to keep things competitive. The Wahoo defense forced four straight punts after the first scoring drive. But a fumble in the redzone from Kobe Pace early in the second quarter and three interceptions on the final three drives of the half from Anthony Colandrea allowed the Irish to run away with it.
In fact, Notre Dame scored touchdowns on Virginia's first four turnovers. The Irish would have scored on all five had their kicker hit a 54-yarder before halftime. Add to that the fact that Ethan Davies fumbled a few punt returns that the Hoos recovered, and Virginia's mistakes in this game were just too many for them to have a chance.
Tony Muskett should be Virginia's starting quarterback
On that note, Tony Muskett should start the final two games of the season for the Wahoos.
It's a shame Anthony Colandrea hasn't been a more consistent quarterback in his second season. In his last four games, he has averaged 131.8 passing yards per game, a 55.6% completion percentage, 1.8 interceptions, 4.8 sacks and just 1.8 touchdowns.
Yes, those are rough numbers that don't tell the whole story. Playing the defenses of Notre Dame and Clemson was never going to be easy. Still, overall, Colandrea's sophomore year fell short of what UVA fans had hoped. He has thrown twelve touchdowns to eleven interceptions. He has thrown for over 200 yards just once in three of 10 games and only once since September 14th.
Colandrea's three picks against Notre Dame were ugly. On his first, he either missed or ignored Notre Dame safety on Tyler Neville's crossing route, while also completely missing a wide-open Chris Tyree on a go route down the field.
On the second, he committed the cardinal sin of quarterbacking by throwing across the body while rolling left toward the middle of the field and into tight coverage. The third came when he hit Malachi Fields late on a slant route.
The game escaped Colandrea. He finished 8-for-21 passing for 69 yards and the three interceptions. Muskett came into the game in the second half and, while hardly inspiring, was more in control. He went 9-for-14 for 103 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Yes, Muskett is in his final year of eligibility, while Colandrea still has two left. However, that doesn't matter at this point. Virginia hasn't played in a bowl game since 2019. These next two games are far too important to play against Colandrea because of the next two seasons.
And while Muskett has been uninspiring in his limited opportunities, the passing game with Colandrea has been a weakness for the Hoos in recent weeks. The veteran has shown enough to have a chance in these last two games.
The UVA season comes down to SMU and Virginia Tech
A win over Notre Dame was hardly expected for Virginia. After the upset of the past few weeks at Pitt, there was certainly some optimism that the Hoos could compete. But achieving bowl eligibility and ensuring the 2024 season is a success was always going to be determined by the Cavaliers' performance against SMU and Virginia Tech.
The No. 14 ranked SMU Mustangs have had a good first year in the ACC. The Mustangs are an impressive 9-1 and will be determined to avoid a resume-destroying loss to the Hoos in Charlottesville.
Meanwhile, if the Hoos fall at home, they'll head to Blacksburg to try to do something the program hasn't done since the turn of the century. Even at 5-5, the Virginia Tech Hokies are hardly a juggernaut. But they've played some good teams close and shut down others. It would be foolish to predict a win for the Cavaliers, but if they succeed, it would be a huge boost for the program.
UVA's 4-1 start to the season has been an encouraging stretch. The upset against Pitt was a bull's eye. Still, finishing season 1-6 would still leave a sour taste in the mouth heading into the offseason. Winning either of the next two won't be easy. That's the bar though.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.streakingthelawn.com/2024/11/16/24298368/virginia-football-notre-dame-anthony-colandrea-tony-muskett-anthony-colandrea-tony-elliott-uva
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden issues warning on China's trade policy in private meeting with Xi at Peru summit
- First known U.S. case of more severe mpox strain found in California
- TABLE TENNIS (Pro B) – Arnaud Sellier: “We are in a delicate situation, but not yet desperate”
- Trump, Elon Musk and new cabinet nominees party at the UFC
- PM Modi arrives in Nigeria, thanks President Tinubu for warm welcome during historic visit
- Bemidji State ends Gophers winning streak in men's hockey
- Trkiye aims to launch the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in 2025
- Blora residents happy to meet Jokowi and Luthfi-Yasin in person
- Biden lifts restrictions on Ukraine's use of US-supplied weapons on Russian territory
- Trump names fossil fuel CEO and campaign donor Chris Wright as energy secretary
- Disappointing: Australia leaves Billie Jean King Cup by Slovakia | Tennis
- earthquake! 1.8 14 km west of West Petrolia, California | Lost Coast Outpost | Humboldt County News