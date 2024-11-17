Walpole levels the score with Andover





WORCESTER – Four consecutive games between the Walpole and Andover hockey teams in the Div. 1 state finals has taken its place in MIAA history as one of the most notable rivalries in sports. Now think about it too. With a 2-0 victory over the fourth-seeded Golden Warriors in yet another title battle at Worcester State on Saturday, the No. 2 Porkers completed their undefeated season (22-0-1) and repeated as state champions after losing to And then in the 2021 and 2022 state finals. Kate Schneider and Sophia Fruci scored the goals in a match where the Porkers dominated most of the possession, both firing past a sensational performance from Golden Warriors goalkeeper Lucy Baker (14 saves) in the first quarter. Andover's defense also withstood 20 penalty corners that night, but that wasn't enough to prevent Walpole from repeating as state champions for the first time since 1998-99. “Every year I'm blessed to be on this team and to play in the state championship game,” said Caitlyn Naughton, a four-year starter. “Obviously the first two years didn't go our way, but I wouldn't want my hockey career to end any other way. … It just shows the growth in every person on this team.” “It's huge, now it's 2-2,” added Emily Hagan, who assisted on the first goal. “(Andover) got the first two, we got the last two. It's huge.” A slow start characterized the last few games leading up to this, but Walpole was firing on all cylinders to set a different tone with the program's 14th state championship on the line. After pressing in vain for several minutes, Hagan found space on the right wing to make a move. She sent a feed up the middle and Schneider – who has scored a point in all but one match this year – finished the goal. Less than a minute later, Fruci used a corner kick to extend the lead to 2-0. “I knew it from the beginning,” Walpole head coach Jen Quinn said. “They came out hot and on fire. Their speed was just unmatched at a level we haven't seen all year because they went at that speed and never stopped.” “We had some slow starts in the playoffs, and not scoring right away made for hectic play,” Hagan added. “Going in, we were like, 'Let's score quickly, let's stay calm and play level-headed from the start.' … The momentum was immediate.” Andover started the second and third quarters hot in response, applying some pressure for a few minutes. But Walpole, as he has all year, used his pace and supportive defense to snuff out chances all night and prevent a shot on target. “We started the year a little, I don't want to say inexperienced, but there were a lot of changes and a lot of new,” Quinn said. “We weren't sure how the defense as a whole would turn out, and we kind of adopted a no-shot mentality. It stuck. … That's a testament to the entire team. Just how they have each other's backs.” “They are truly ruthless,” she added. “And just extraordinary athletes.” Originally published: November 16, 2024 at 8:18 PM EST

