Michigan State Football outscored again in a 38-16 loss to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. It wasn't the road trip Michigan State Football wanted. It was also not the reaction it expected after a blowout loss two weeks earlier.

Another significant loss, this time 38-16 in Illinois, means the Spartans must now win their final two games of the regular season to qualify for a bowl berth.

Josh McCray scored three touchdowns, and Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer threw for two more scores to hand MSU a humbling loss Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

“We did some things in a short week that we need to do better and continue to work,” first-year MSU coach Jonathan Smith said. “We still have a lot to play for with two games to go, but we have a disappointed group in the dressing room now.”

It was a third straight loss and the second three-game losing streak of the season for the Spartans (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten), who are on a quick turnaround after their final road game of the season. MSU hosts Purdue on Friday at Spartan Stadium (Fox) at 8 p.m.

HOW CAN YOU SOLVE THIS:Michigan State's football loss to Illinois reveals a clear mission No. 1 offseason

Aidan Chiles went 23-for-40 for 256 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers and ran for 40 net yards as part of a total offense of 343 yards, but the Spartans' offensive line gave up five sacks that gave the young quarterback 31 rushing yards costs. .

The Spartans went just 2-for-15 on third down, while the Illini went 8-for-15. It was also the sixth straight game for MSU's defense without a sack.

“This one hurts. It's a team that I think we definitely could have beaten if we had been more aggressive,” said senior receiver Montorie Foster, who had 76 yards on six catches. “This definitely hurts, you can definitely feel it in the dressing room. But we're not going to keep our heads down too much, we have to keep working and just keep chopping.”

Pat Bryant had four catches for 135 of Altmyer's 231 passing yards, and the QB was 19-for-32 through the air. McCray added 61 rushing yards for Illinois (7-3, 4-3), which snapped a two-game losing skid.

Air damage

With injuries devastating their secondary starting cornerback Charles Brantley and safety Malik Spencer, both were out, along with backup Armorion Smith, the Spartans were tested early through the air by Altmyer.

Jonathan Smith said after the game that he doesn't expect Brantley or Spencer to return before the regular-season finale against Rutgers on Nov. 30 in East Lansing.

After MSU's defense opened up with a three-and-out stop, the Illini quickly recovered on their second drive. Altmyer launched a deep ball over nickelback Angelo Grose toward wide receiver Pat Bryant for a 57-yard touchdown pass.

The Spartans quickly responded in kind on their ensuing possession. Chiles took off to avoid pressure on third-and-6 for 19 yards to move the ball to midfield and keep the drive alive. On the next play, the sophomore rolled the pocket to the right as Aziah Johnson raced past his defender. Chiles located his receiver, who turned on his afterburners for the final 10 yards of the 52-yard touchdown pass. However, kicker Jonathan Kim slid the extra-point kick wide right on the second PAT miss of his career and MSU remained in a 7-6 hole with 7:53 left in the first quarter.

GAME SUMMARY:Score Michigan State vs. Illinois: Recap, highlights from Spartans' 38-16 loss in Week 12

Once again, Altmyer took advantage of the Spartans' depleted defensive backfield. Illinois converted four times on third down to answer the MSU score, first with a 13-yard run by the QB on third-and-3 and then a 15-yard pass to Zakhari Franklin on third-and-5. Facing third-and-15 in MSU territory, Altmyer saw soft coverage from backup Spartan cornerback Ade Willie, who provided 20 yards of cushion, and delivered a 16-yard dart to Alexander Capka-Jones for another conversion.

“We had to influence that guy a little bit more,” Smith said of the lack of pressure on Altmyer. “But you're also working with some newcomers at the back end (of the defense) and how much island you want to have (young defensive backs). And that's the balancing act.”

Four plays later, after McCray picked up another third-down conversion, the running back bounced around the right sideline after appearing stopped for an 11-yard score. The 12-play, 64-yard drive ate 6:09 off the clock and left MSU with 2:01 before halftime.

Chiles quickly moved the Spartans into Illinois territory with a 19-yard run, followed by a 15-yard strike to Nick Marsh. But as has happened all season, the drive fizzled out when MSU moved inside the red zone and had to settle for a 38-yard Kim field goal. The Spartans got the ball back one more time with 18 seconds left, but took a knee and entered the half trailing 21-9.

Good start, flat end

Chiles and the offense carried their momentum on the opening drive of the second half, a 10-play, 75-yard march over the first 5:24. Twice the Spartans converted on fourth down, the first on a 10-yard pass from Chiles off his back foot under duress to Montorie Foster Jr., and the duo connected for 29 yards on the next play.

Facing fourth-and-2 at the Illini 5, Chiles looked left, faked the pump and then came back right to hit Nate Carter underneath for a five-yard touchdown. MSU was within reach again, 21-16.

Illinois used another third-down conversion on the ensuing drive, another completion from Altmyer to Franklin, but settled for a 37-yard David Olano field goal with 5:45 left in the third quarter.

Both teams traded empty possessions until the Illinis' first drive of the fourth quarter. Altmyer and Bryant completed a 32-yard pass on third-and-10, with the receiver sliding behind linebacker Jordan Hall on a deep crossing route to get deep into MSU territory. Fittingly, McCray dove over the top of the pile for a 1-yard touchdown with 7:30 left on another third-down play to give Illinois a two-score cushion.

The Spartans' final chance backfired fantastically after a 24-yard throw from Chiles to Marsh to open it up and get them quickly into midfield and another 12-yard connection between the two. MSU moved to Illinois 28, when offsetting penalties put an end to all rhythm and momentum. A grab on Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott on Johnson's deep route offset an intentional ground penalty by Chile. Left guard Luke Newman took an unsportsmanlike conduct flag two plays later and backed the Spartans 15 yards, then Chiles was sacked on the next two plays.

“I thought there was a lot of good pressure, a lot of good things defensively that allowed our guys to get close to the win,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said.

McCray scored a 1-yard TD run with 1:56 left to seal it for Illinois.

Contact Chris Solari:[email protected]. Follow him@chrissolari.

Subscribe to the “Spartan Speak” podcast for new episodes every weekApple podcasts,Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. And check out all our podcasts and daily voting briefing atfreep.com/podcasts.