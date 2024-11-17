2024 college football rankings: Oregon, Ohio State top; Colorado enters the top 12

RJ Young FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Travis Hunter's case for winning the Heisman Trophy grew along with Colorado's chances of securing its best season since 2016.

Hunter was outstanding on Saturday, totaling five catches, a rushing touchdown and an interception in Colorado's win over Utah. The rushing score was Hunter's first of the season, giving him nine receiving TDs, a rushing TD, a forced fumble and three interceptions on the year. He joins former Georgia star Champ Bailey as the only players in the past 27 years with at least 40 catches and three interceptions in a season.

And Hunter has done this twice.

With 69 catches for 856 yards and nine touchdowns, he has already surpassed his offensive production from last year (57 catches for 721 yards) by five scores. His nine receiving touchdowns top the Big 12.

As I've been writing and saying for 12 weeks now, the Heisman winner is in Boulder, and Deion Sanders agrees.

“It has to go to the best college player,” Coach Prime said. “I think this has been a turnaround since week 2.”

And as good as Hunter was on Saturday, his teammates were also exceptional. Colorado scored 49 points against Utah, the highest point total scored on the Utes since 2014. Shedeur Sanders completed 30 of 41 passes for 340 yards with two passing touchdowns in the win. He has now thrown for 27 passing touchdowns this season and needs one more to set the single-season passing TD record at CU.

The Buffaloes are two wins away from playing for the Big 12 title, two wins away from a 10-win season and six wins away from winning the national title. Yes, I said it. And that's okay, because Colorado fans have earned the right to make that dream come true.

With that, here's a look at my top 25 rankings after week 12 of the college football season:

1. Oregon (11-0)

Result week 12: Defeated Wisconsin, 16-13

The Ducks converted a fourth-and-9 en route to their first TD of the game early in the fourth quarter. That tied that game at 13-13 in Madison. Atticus Sappington broke the tie with a 24-yard field goal with 2:36 remaining to give Oregon the victory and keep its undefeated season alive.

2. State of Ohio (9-1)

Result week 12: Defeated Northwestern, 31-7

Jeremiah Smith had four catches for 100 yards, while the tailback tandem of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson combined for 150 yards rushing in the Buckeyes' 31-7 win over Northwestern.

Since Oregon allowed 32 points in Week 7, the Buckeye defense has allowed just 27 points in their last four games.

No. 2 highlights from Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Northwestern Wildcats

3. Texas (9-1)

Result week 12: Defeated Arkansas, 20-10

Texas' defense held Arkansas to just 231 yards of total offense while tallying six sacks and creating two turnovers in the win. The Longhorns have held eight of their 10 opponents to 17 points or less this season.

4. Indiana (10-0)

Result week 12: Inactive

5. Penn State (9-1)

Result week 12: Defeated Purdue, 49-10

Drew Allar threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns, while tight end Tyler Warren was responsible for 190 yards rushing and receiving with two touchdowns in a rout of the hapless Boilermakers.

6. Our Lady (9-1)

Result week 12: Defeated Virginia, 35-14

The Fighting Irish racked up 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns from running back Jeremiyah Love, while the defense forced five turnovers in the win.

Notre Dame has held its last five opponents to 14 points or less and has not given up more than 24 points in a game this season.

7. Alabama (8-2)

Result week 12: Defeated Mercer, 52-7

The Tide rocked their FCS opponent as Jalen Milroe accounted for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

8. Georgia (8-2)

Result week 12: Defeated Tennessee, 31-17

Carson Beck put in his best performance of the season on Saturday evening. The senior QB completed 25 of 40 passes for 346 yards with two touchdowns as the Georgia defense held the Vols scoreless in the second half.

9. SMU (9-1)

Result week 12: Defeated Boston College, 38-28

SMU QB Kevin Jennings completed 24 of 35 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in a win that keeps the Mustangs perfect in conference play. SMU has just two regular season games left to earn a ticket to the ACC title game in its first year as a member.

10. Ole ma'am (8-2)

Result week 12: Inactive

11. Miami (Fla.) (9-1)

Result week 12: Inactive

12. Colorado (8-2)

Result week 12: Defeated Utah, 49-24

The Buffaloes became the first team to score 49 points against Utah since 2014. Colorado's defense has recorded 34 sacks in 10 games, two fewer than the 36 of 2016's 10-win CU team in 14 games.

13. Army (9-0)

Result week 12: Inactive

14. Texas A&M (8-2)

Result week 12: Defeated New Mexico State, 38-3

The Aggies led 31-0 before giving up their first score of the game. Marcel Reed enjoyed one of his best passing performances of the season, completing 20 of 31 passes for 268 passing yards, with two TDs and an INT. Theo Ohrstrom led all receivers with five catches for 111 yards.

15. Tennessee (8-2)

Result week 12: Lost to Georgia, 31-17

Nico Iamaleava was sacked four times and the Vols' offense was held scoreless in the second half. Iamaleava finished 20 of 33 for 167 yards as the Vols suffered just their second loss this season.

16. BYU (9-1)

Result week 12: Lost to Kansas, 17-13

The Cougars' undefeated season came to an end Saturday night when Kansas running back Devin Neal ran in the winning touchdown with 13:19 left in the game to secure the win for the Jayhawks.

17. Boise State (9-1)

Result week 12: Defeated San Jose, 42-21

The Broncos stormed back from a 14-0 deficit behind 159 rushing yards and three touchdowns from presumptive Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty. The Broncos' do-it-all rusher has rushed for 1,893 yards this season. He needs 736 yards to break Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record.

18. Clemson (8-2)

Result week 12: Defeated Pitt, 24-20

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik led the Tigers to a late comeback victory, totaling 320 yards and three touchdowns as they remain in the hunt for a spot in the ACC title game.

Klubnik scrambled 50 yards to the house to fuel Clemson's comeback with 1:16 to play.

19. South Carolina (7-3)

Result week 12: Defeated Missouri, 34-30

Gamecocks QB LaNorris Sellers completed 21 of 30 passes for 353 yards with five touchdowns and an interception in the win for South Carolina.

20. State of Arizona (8-2)

Result week 12: Defeated Kansas State, 24-14

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson caught 12 passes for 176 yards with two touchdowns, while the ASU defense created three turnovers and gave up fewer than 14 points for the second time this season. The Sun Devils earned their second win against a team ranked in the AP Top 25.

21. The state of Iowa (8-2)

Result week 12: Defeated Cincinnati, 34-17

The Cyclones bounced back from back-to-back losses with a 34-17 win over Cincinnati. Rocco Becht threw for 234 yards and a score, while also adding 48 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Highlights of the cyclones in the state of Iowa

22. Tulan (9-2)

Result week 12: Defeated Navy, 35-0

Tulane is undefeated in conference play with its only losses coming against Power 4 opponents Kansas State and Oklahoma. The win over Navy marked the program's first shutout against an FBS opponent since 1997. The Green Wave also clinched a spot in the AAC title game with the win.

23. Missouri (7-3)

Result week 12: Lost to South Carolina, 34-30

Brady Cook did his part with 237 yards and a touchdown, and Nate Noel added 150 yards and a score on the ground, but the Tigers defense gave up 462 yards of total offense to the Gamecocks. Mizzou has now given up 34 or more points three times this year, all three of which have resulted in losses.

24. Memphis (9-2)

Result week 12: Defeated UAB, 53-18

Seth Henigan threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns, giving him 100 career TD passes. The Tigers have scored 20 or more points in 38 straight games, which is the longest active streak in the country.

25. UNLV (8-2)

Result week 12: Defeated San Diego, 41-20

Hajj-Malik Williams got it done with both his arm and legs, throwing for 241 yards and a touchdown, while adding another 29 yards and two scores on the ground. The Rebels had a total attacking margin of 515 yards during the victory, while holding the Aztecs to just 270 yards.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of "The Number One College Football Show" podcast.

