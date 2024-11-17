We'll definitely see Rafael Nadal in: Tennis legend makes huge retirement prediction ahead of Davis Cup Finals | Tennis news





The upcoming Davis Cup final will be Rafael Nadal's last official tournament before he retires. He will play in front of his fans for the last time in Malaga. Fans have hardly been able to see the Spaniard in action this year due to his injuries and fitness problems. Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal returns the ball during a training session. (AFP) Nadal is already in Malaga as he looks to adapt to the conditions and regain optimal fitness, although it has not yet been confirmed whether he will play only doubles or even singles at the Davis Cup Finals. So ex-tennis player Andy Roddick, who is also a former world number 1. 1, made his prediction about Nadal's participation in Malaga. In his podcast he said: “I think we'll definitely see him in doubles.” “If you look at their team with RBA (Roberto Bautista Agut), the Chukster (Alcaraz) and Marcel Granollers, even if the Chukster is struggling in singles, Granollers is a great partner and I think Rafa has played with him. in the past,” he added. Nadal has been ranked as world number 1 in singles by the ATP for 209 weeks and has finished as year-end number 1 five times. The Spaniard won 22 Grand Slam titles, including a record 14 French Open trophies. He has won 92 ATP singles titles, including 36 Masters and an Olympic gold medal, 63 of which were on clay. He is also one of three men to complete the Career Golden Slam in singles. His 81 consecutive wins on clay represent the longest single-surface winning streak in the Open Era. Before the final, Nadal said: “I have told (Spain captain David Ferrer) many times not to make any decision based on the fact that this is my last week as a professional tennis player.” “The team comes first and he should not be influenced at all by any hype created by me. He has to do what is best for the team and that is what I want.” “My first great joy as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup in 2004. “I am more than grateful for everything that has happened to me in all these years. I would obviously like the team to do well and for me to have the opportunity to win another Davis Cup, either playing or cheering from the stand. I would like to enjoy this week and end a very beautiful and long cycle of my life… accepting that everything has a beginning and an end,” he added.

