Sinner, absolute tennis master





Stream UTR Pro Dubai live tennis Edoardo Cherie Lignière vs. Jannik Maute * You can watch and bet on this match live here. He came, he saw and he conquered. In the purest style of a Roman emperor, Jannik Sinner captured the title of the ATP Finals 2024. The Italian profiled himself as a master among masters by not conceding a single set during the tournament, something that is virtually unprecedented in this format. In the final he defeated a resilient Taylor Fritz, who could not withstand the Italian's tennis attack in all possible ways (6-4 6-4). The season of Jannik Sinner was marked by positive tests for Clostebol in a number of anti-doping controls, which he is still fighting to resolve without any violations. However, he has shown the ability to overcome adversity and continue to demonstrate his level of tennis without worries. It seems like he is putting all his problems behind him on the field and is playing even better. Two Grand Slams, two Masters 1000, three ATP 500 titles and the ATP finals are proof of his achievements. – Absolute concentration Both players remained solid in their service games until 3-3 when Fritz was serving and taking the lead on the scoreboard. Sinner had a 15-40 lead, but Fritz recovered well to deuce. Nevertheless, Sinner persevered, increased the power in his game and finished with a perfect drop shot that left the American completely stranded. Despite Fritz's attempt to reach the ball, he was unable to prevent the second bounce. With the crowd firmly behind them and cheering for their player, Sinner stormed into the second set, saving a break point while serving to claim the first set. – Too much of a sinner for all his rivals It feels like Sinner is tightening his grip when he needs to, and he doesn't mind sacrificing some service games knowing he'll be the undisputed winner. He showed flawless tennis against Ruud, and the same happened against the Californian. He knows how to seize the moment mercilessly by delivering winning shots with his forehand crosscourt or down the line, his backhand crosscourt or down the line, or with well-placed drop shots. Whatever the question, Jannik Sinner executes it excellently. With this atypical seriousness and thoroughness for a 23 year old, he put the icing on the cake and fulfilled a dreamwhile being crowned Maestro in his own home at the ATP Finals. He will hold the number one spot at least until after the Australian Open. Meanwhile, a resigned Californian could only congratulate his opponent on an excellent tournament.

