West Indies vs England: Fifth Men's T20 Cricket International Live | England cricket team

Suddenly remembering the record theyre after, he goes back to mistiming and picks up another four. Turner, who may be mildly incensed, bowls another short ball which raps Lewis on the helmet. Happily, he seems to be OK.

Thats 16 off the over and now its raining.

The rain stops the festival of mistimed pulls
Sun Nov 17, 2024 3:49 PM EST

West Indies 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Shai Hope, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wkt), 4 Rovman Powell (capt), 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Sherfane Rutherford, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Gudakesh Motie, 11 Alzarri Joseph.

England 1 Phil Salt (wkt), 2 Will Jacks, 3 Jos Buttler (capt), 4 Jacob Bethell, 5 Sam Curran, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Jamie Overton, 8 Rehan Ahmed, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 John Turner.

Teams complete
Sun Nov 17, 2024 3:49 PM EST

After turning the tide last night, West Indies stick with ten of their XI. The only change is Romario Shepherd coming in for Obed McCoy, which shortens the tail.

One change for the West Indies
Sun Nov 17, 2024 3:49 PM EST

England show they mean business by bringing back their two senior bowlers, Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer. They replace Dan Mousley and Saqib Mahmood, so we wont see Mahmood and Archer sharing the new ball. But we will see Rashid and Rehan Ahmed bowling leg-breaks and googlies the sorcerer and his apprentice.

Two changes for England
Sun Nov 17, 2024 3:49 PM EST

Jos Buttler calls right and goes with the flow of this series. Every game has been won by the side batting second.

Toss: England win and bowl first
Sun Nov 17, 2024 3:49 PM EST

Evening everyone and welcome to the fifth act of another sporting drama. Some might say it was a dead rubber, but they would be missing the point. In a sport that loves its records the way cricket does, rubbers never die. Any of the 22 players could post a career-best tonight, score a hundred, grab a four-for or do something that hasnt been done before in nearly 20 years of T20 internationals.

And, as we saw last night, the competitive juices will still flow. England could go home glowing with satisfaction after a resounding 4-1 win, or lose again and leave West Indies on a roll. Its not all to play for, but theres still enough: pride, a place in the team, and of course entertainment the chance to fire up new fans or put a smile on the faces of the older ones.

Its the last game in charge for Marcus Trescothick, crickets answer to Lee Carsley, though he will stay on as an assistant coach when Brendon McCullum becomes the overall supremo. Its also the final fling with the white-ball squad for two lower-profile England coaches, Carl Hopkinson (fielding) and Richard Dawson (spin bowling).

Both were there in Australia when England won the T20 World Cup two years ago, and Hopkinson had also been part of the group that lifted the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2019 when some smart fielding, by Jason Roy and Jos Buttler, played rather a vital role in the dnouement. Dawson and Hopkinson are already guaranteed to go out with a series win, but you suspect Buttler will be itching to give them one last victory to go with their leaving cards.

Play starts at 8pm GMT, and Ill be back soon after 7.30 with news of the toss and the teams. If youre on Blue Sky, as the Guardian is now, do send me a skeet! @tim.delisle.bsky.social

Preamble
Sun Nov 17, 2024 3:49 PM EST

