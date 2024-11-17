Sports
West Indies vs England: Fifth Men's T20 Cricket International Live | England cricket team
Suddenly remembering the record theyre after, he goes back to mistiming and picks up another four. Turner, who may be mildly incensed, bowls another short ball which raps Lewis on the helmet. Happily, he seems to be OK.
Thats 16 off the over and now its raining.
West Indies 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Shai Hope, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wkt), 4 Rovman Powell (capt), 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Sherfane Rutherford, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Gudakesh Motie, 11 Alzarri Joseph.
England 1 Phil Salt (wkt), 2 Will Jacks, 3 Jos Buttler (capt), 4 Jacob Bethell, 5 Sam Curran, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Jamie Overton, 8 Rehan Ahmed, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 John Turner.
After turning the tide last night, West Indies stick with ten of their XI. The only change is Romario Shepherd coming in for Obed McCoy, which shortens the tail.
England show they mean business by bringing back their two senior bowlers, Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer. They replace Dan Mousley and Saqib Mahmood, so we wont see Mahmood and Archer sharing the new ball. But we will see Rashid and Rehan Ahmed bowling leg-breaks and googlies the sorcerer and his apprentice.
Jos Buttler calls right and goes with the flow of this series. Every game has been won by the side batting second.
Evening everyone and welcome to the fifth act of another sporting drama. Some might say it was a dead rubber, but they would be missing the point. In a sport that loves its records the way cricket does, rubbers never die. Any of the 22 players could post a career-best tonight, score a hundred, grab a four-for or do something that hasnt been done before in nearly 20 years of T20 internationals.
And, as we saw last night, the competitive juices will still flow. England could go home glowing with satisfaction after a resounding 4-1 win, or lose again and leave West Indies on a roll. Its not all to play for, but theres still enough: pride, a place in the team, and of course entertainment the chance to fire up new fans or put a smile on the faces of the older ones.
Its the last game in charge for Marcus Trescothick, crickets answer to Lee Carsley, though he will stay on as an assistant coach when Brendon McCullum becomes the overall supremo. Its also the final fling with the white-ball squad for two lower-profile England coaches, Carl Hopkinson (fielding) and Richard Dawson (spin bowling).
Both were there in Australia when England won the T20 World Cup two years ago, and Hopkinson had also been part of the group that lifted the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2019 when some smart fielding, by Jason Roy and Jos Buttler, played rather a vital role in the dnouement. Dawson and Hopkinson are already guaranteed to go out with a series win, but you suspect Buttler will be itching to give them one last victory to go with their leaving cards.
Play starts at 8pm GMT, and Ill be back soon after 7.30 with news of the toss and the teams. If youre on Blue Sky, as the Guardian is now, do send me a skeet! @tim.delisle.bsky.social
A fisheye lens shows us the state of Daren Sammy Stadium. Stadiums are like police officers: they're getting younger. Sammy is only forty and he has been a stadium for eight years. More importantly, there is now a hint of blue in the sky above the ground. Time for some cheese.
It is also a hard rain white streaks of water on the screen. On TNT they go back to the studio for a chat. Another belt wicket, says Jason Roy. I think England will be very happy with that.
My much less expert opinion is that I'm not so sure. Yes, there has been less carnage than last night, when it was 56-0 at this stage, but T20s are often decided by wickets taken in the Powerplay and after five overs, England, for all their moral victories, have not achieved one.
Teams completely
West Indies 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Shai Hope, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wkt), 4 Rovman Powell (captain), 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Sherfane Rutherford, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Gudakesh Motie, 11 Alzarri Joseph.
England 1 Phil Salt (wkt), 2 Will Jacks, 3 Jos Buttler (capt), 4 Jacob Bethell, 5 Sam Curran, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Jamie Overton, 8 Rehan Ahmed, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 John Turner.
One change for West Indies
After turning the tide last night, West Indies remain with ten of their XI. The only change is that Romario Shepherd replaces Obed McCoy, making the tail shorter.
Two changes for England
England show they mean business by bringing back their two senior bowlers, Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer. They replace Dan Mousley and Saqib Mahmood, so we won't see Mahmood and Archer sharing the new ball. But we will see Rashid and Rehan Ahmed bowl bone-breaking and google the magician and his disciple.
Toss: England win and bowl first
Jos Buttler immediately shouts and goes with the flow of this series. Each match was won by the side that batted second.
Preamble
Evening everyone and welcome to the fifth act of another sports drama. Some might say it was a dead rubber, but they would be missing the point. In a sport that, like cricket, loves its records, rubbers never die. Any of the 22 players could pull off a career best tonight, score a hundred, take a four-for or do something that has never been done before in almost two decades of T20 internationals.
And as we saw last night, the competitive juices will still flow. England could go home beaming with satisfaction after a resounding 4-1 win, or lose again and leave the West Indies on the right track. That's not it all to play for, but there is still plenty: pride, a place in the team and of course entertainment, the chance to encourage new fans or put a smile on the faces of the older ones.
It is the last game in charge of Marcus Trescothick, the Crickets answer to Lee Carsley, although he will stay on as assistant coach when Brendon McCullum becomes overall supremo. It is also the last battle with the white-ball team for two lower-profile English coaches, Carl Hopkinson (fielding) and Richard Dawson (spin bowling).
Both were there in Australia when England won the T20 World Cup two years ago, and Hopkinson was also part of the group that took the 50-over World Cup on home soil to the next level in 2019 as smart fielding from Jason Roy and Jos Buttler, played a quite crucial role in the dnouement. Dawson and Hopkinson are already guaranteed to walk away with a series win, but you suspect Buttler will be keen to give them one last victory with their leaving cards.
The game starts at 8pm GMT and I'll be back shortly after 7.30pm with news of the toss and the teams. If you're on Blue Sky, as the Guardian is now, send me a clay pigeon! @tim.delisle.bsky.social
