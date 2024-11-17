Gorillas score 23-7. Bearcats win in regular season finale





Football

11/16/2024 5:12:00 PM

MARYVILLE, Mo. Lucas Niggemann rushed for a pair of touchdowns and scored a third down on a blocked punt return to lead the Pittsburg State University football team to a 23-7 win over Northwest Missouri State University Saturday (Nov. 16) at Bearcat Stadium. The Gorillas finish the regular season with an 8-2 record (7-2 MIAA). Pitt State, ranked No. 3 in Monday's latest NCAA Division II Super Region Three rankings, awaits Sunday's NCAA selection show for the 2024 Division II playoff field. The Bearcats end their season with a 6-5 mark (5-4 MIAA). Pitt State's defense shut down NWMSU for the first 56 minutes of the game and limited the Bearcats to 282 yards in the game, including just 35 net rushing yards on 23 attempts. The Gorillas recorded their third straight win in the competitive series against NWMSU. Pitt State jumped out to a 7-0 lead with 4:56 to play in the first quarter Jaydon Knight blocked a punt and Niggemann picked it up at the NWMSU 7 and returned it for a score. Niggemann added a pair of second quarter scoring runs from the 'wild' formation. He capped a five-play, 32-yard drive with a two-yard run with 8:58 to play in the second quarter; and he capped a 10-play, 41-yard drive with a four-yard TD run with 1:47 left before halftime. Quarterback Chad Dodson Jr. completed 12 of 19 passes for 97 yards and an interception before leaving the game late in the second quarter. Run back Cleo Chandler Jr. carried the ball 12 times for a team-leading 31 yards. NWMSU backup quarterback Henry Martin broke the Gorillas' shutout bid with 3:31 to play in the game thanks to a 38-yard scoring scamper. Pitt State's defense recorded five quarterback sacks in the game, including freshman linebacker Elijah Morton's sack in Martin's end zone for a safety with 2:22 to play in the game. Cornerback Antonio Nunn Jr. led the Gorillas with six tackles. Defensive linemen Cole Example And Sam Hultz and linebacker Steven Ward Jr. each made solo sacks in the game while at safety Ryan Medeiros and linebacker Brandon Stegall combined for another bag. Punter Casey Rauch played a key role in field position in the game, placing five of his seven punts inside the NWMSU 20-yard line. The Bearcats were flagged 14 times for 127 yards in the game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pittstategorillas.com/news/2024/11/16/football-gorillas-score-23-7-win-over-bearcats-in-regular-season-finale.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos