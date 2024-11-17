How str8bat aims to transform cricket with its mix of IoT and analytics

Having raised $3.5 million to date, str8bat has investors such as Exfinity Venture Partners, RTL, Eternal Capital, VCats Group, Techstars and SucSEED Indovation Fund on its cap table. It locks horns with Smartcricket, ZSportTech and StanceBeam

Cricket is more than just a sport in India, it is a culture, an emotion, a passion if you like. However, for Gagan Daga, a software engineer, the sport has been the reason behind his entrepreneurial plunge into the world's third-largest startup ecosystem.

Today, Daga is the founder of the sports technology startup str8bat, which focuses on making technology accessible to enable advanced levels of sports training. In this endeavor, the founder has entered cricket and offers cricket technology that enables players to bring their A game to the fore.

The startup's flagship product, the cricket bat sensor, captures multiple aspects of a bat during play, helping players understand how to improve the speed, impact and angle of their bat.

Daga's quest has us quite intrigued, and why not? Well, the new-age sports tech entrepreneur rather naively admitted that he couldn't find his life's purpose despite climbing the corporate ladder quite high in his more than a decade-long corporate career.

Before we dive into how Daga found his true calling by building a sports technology startup, let's shed some light on his early days.

After a brief stint of almost a year at Infosys, Daga joined a German software company SAP in 2004, where he worked for over a decade. During his time at the German multinational, he rose through many corporate ranks, but in 2017 he retired at the level of strategy director.

The decision was impulsive but motivated by the motive of finding one's true calling in life, Daga said, adding that the path was not easy.

After being in the dark for several years, he decided to take a stab at an executive management and leadership program at INSEAD, specifically designed for senior executives.

Interestingly, the transition had been in the works for two years before he finally left his high-paying job to start. This was where (INSEAD) he latched onto the idea of ​​entrepreneurship, and upon deeper introspection came up with the idea of ​​combining his passion (cricket) with technology. The seeds of str8bat were sown at this precise moment.

The idea of ​​a sports technology

By the time Daga completed the executive program, he had plenty of time to connect with his creative side, having left the corporate rat race far behind and taken a path less traveled.

It was during this time that he also became nostalgic about his childhood passion, cricket. I used to play in amateur leagues but had to quit because of my demanding profession, Daga said.

Taking a trip down memory lane, he realized that the game lacked the technical support to improve the skills of players, especially batsmen, who wanted to play professionally. Not to mention, the eureka moment gave Daga what he was looking for.

I noticed a significant gap in the market for cricket related equipment. While technology advanced and supported athletes in many other sports, cricket offered limited opportunities for technical integration,” Daga said.

With renewed vigor, Daga joined forces with IBM's digital transformation leader Rahul Nagar and Mastercard's director of business development (South Asia) Madhusudan Ranganathan to establish str8bat in 2017.





A revolution in grassroots cricket

During the early stages of planning, the founders decided to use technology to help batsmen better understand their form and improve their play. To achieve this, they were inspired by inertial measurement units (IMUs), which are often used in aircraft and satellites.

Aircraft in particular have relied on IMUs (consisting of accelerometers, gyroscopes, and magnetometers) for decades to measure linear acceleration, angular velocity, and magnetic field strength. These units have also found applications in sports such as basketball and volleyball, where they track an athlete's body position, balance and joint angles. Coaches in the West have long used such data to optimize training programs.

While borrowing the concept seemed like a big win, it wasn't as easy as Daga had thought. Each recording has thousands of data points. This allows us to simulate the entire movement of a shot in 3D, without using a camera. However, there were still several issues with the technology that delayed its adoption, the founder said.

A major hurdle was the size of the IMU sensor, which was the size of a cell phone. Therefore, an important task was to reduce the size so that it would fit better on a bat. Over the next few years, str8bat's technology team had to make approximately 80 hardware and 60 software adjustments to the traditional IMU sensor to bring it to pocket size.Despite the hiccup, MS Dhoni's cricket academy was one of the first institutions to test their technology in 2018.

Today, str8bat sensors are an impeccable piece of technology, providing batsmen with instant actionable insights into their shape, bat speed, lift angle, impact pitch map and more.

After perfecting the technology, the founders of str8bat have onboarded several other institutes and teams, including Rajasthan Royals, as customers.

They started looking for a product market that was suitable for the str8bat sensor in the retail market.Soon the unexpected happened and the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world. During this time, Daga saw an opportunity to build a name for str8bat before going to market. That's why he created a digital IP address.

When the pandemic hit, we couldn't sit back and relax. Instead, we focused on building an ecosystem of coaches. We created Str8Talk, a platform where we spoke to legends like Greg Chappell and discussed the future of cricket. It was a way to keep the community involved in refining our product, he said.

As cricket picked up after two years of disruption, the startup changed its go-to-market strategy to enter the retail space. However, shortly after hitting the market, the team discovered that some were still not completely comfortable using the sensor.

To solve this, the founders came up with a smart solution and launched a smart bat together with SG. The bat is designed so that the sensor fits seamlessly into it, completely eliminating discomfort.

The partnership was a game changer for str8bat, which witnessed a spurt in its user base (now at 9,000). The founder said that the technology-enabled bat is their main source of income. Notably, the startup generated revenue of INR 1.35 Cr in FY22, which increased 83% to INR 2.46 Cr in FY23. However, losses in FY23 amounted to INR 1 Cr. According to the founder, the startup generated five times more annualized revenue in FY24.

Str8bats Play next?

Given the initial success of the partnership with SG, the startup is focusing on onboarding more OEMs. While str8bat sells its sensors individually for INR 6,499, OEM partnerships remain the main focus as it scales up.

“The focus now is on OEM partnerships and we are launching products such as the Str8bat Light, which is designed for tennis ball cricket. This will help us address OEMs designing bats for this market,” he said.

Another crucial element for str8bat is reducing the cost of its sensors. Although Daga claims that the company has already managed to reduce the cost of sensors by 50%, it still needs to improve its operational efficiency.

On the software side, the founders want their app to be updated once every three weeks. Moreover, the company wants to add new features to its dashboard. These features will be heavily focused on helping customers improve their skills and gamify their improvement process.

If this is in place, Daga believes the startup will cross the 1 million customer milestone in the next five years. Still, he doesn't want to stop yet. Daga is hopeful that the groundwork the company has done in capturing motion data in cricket will help it expand into other sports. Ultimately, the plan is to launch more products, such as wearable sensors, to improve bowling.

Since its inception, str8bat has done just that has raised $3.5 million. It has Exfinity Venture Partners, RTL, Eternal Capital, VCats Group, Techstars and SucSEED Indovation Fund on its cap table.str8bat locks horns with Smartcricket, ZSportTech and StanceBeam offering bats with sensors.

While the partnerships with leading OEMs and cricket institutions have strengthened the company's credibility so far, the road ahead will not be an easy one, especially when the competition is on the prowl.

[Edited by: Shishir Parasher]