Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz result, highlights, ATP rankings

Jannik Sinner won the ATP Finals after beating Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 to claim his first title at the season-ending event in Turin.

Watch selected NRL, AFL, SSN games plus every F1 qualifying session and race live in 4K on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your first month for just $1. Limited time offer.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/>

The Italian Sinners' victory on home soil was the final moment of glory in a near-perfect year that saw the 23-year-old win eight tournaments, including his debut Grand Slam victories at the Australian and US Opens.

It's great, it's my first title in Italy and it means so much to me, Sinner said.

It's something very special. I just tried to understand what works best for each opponent and tried to play my best tennis. That was the key.

From my side it was a very high level tournament. Sometimes I couldn't have played better, so I'm very happy.

World number one Sinner swept aside Fritz again in straight sets, just as he did in the group stage and the US Open final in September, improving his hard-court record to 50-3 this year.

Sinner becomes the first Italian to win the final, just days after becoming the first from his country to top the ATP year-end rankings.

His Tour-leading 70th win of the season made him the first player since Ivan Lendl in 1986 to win the tournament without dropping a set.

He also joined Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer as the only male players to win the Australian Open, US Open and ATP Finals in the same year.

I tried to make myself better than last year, to find the keys to win this final. I am very happy to have been able to handle this pressure and share this success with the Italian public, said Sinner.

The first set went in Sinner's favor after an exciting seventh game that lasted nine minutes and was eventually won on the fourth break point.

And despite Fritz's efforts, he could not fight back, as he failed to achieve a single break point in the second set and succumbed to his opponent's superiority.

Fritz fell short in his bid to become the event's first American champion since Pete Sampras in 1999, but will rise to a career-best fourth in the rankings on Monday.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Jannik Sinner lifts the trophy after his victory. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Taylor Fritz poses with his trophy after being defeated. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) Source: AFP

With the good results it was a great week for me, said Fritz, who was defeated for the fourth time in five meetings with Sinner.

I would like to congratulate Jannik and his team because he is playing incredible tennis, really incredible.

Sinner has responded to last year's final loss to Djokovic by displacing the Serbian great at the top of the game, winning 26 of his past 27 matches.

However, he has been dogged by controversy after testing positive twice for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.

A World Anti-Doping Agency appeal against his initial exemption has been hanging over him since September, when WADA announced it wanted a ban of up to two years.

Sinner will now head to Malaga, where he hopes to lead Italy to a successful defense of their Davis Cup title.