Hellish Saturday for the TTReignac teams – Medialot





A look back at the meetings on November 16. On Saturday, November 16, the Reignac table tennis club organized an exciting day full of team championships, with four home games and several away games. Back to the meetings : > Regional 2 (R2) 12-2 defeat by Villefranche de Rouergue 1 Team 1 faced a formidable opponent, the best team in the group. On paper the task seemed virtually impossible, and the final result of 12:2 confirms this. However, two great performances must be praised: Sverin, the coach, and Julien each managed a victory against superior opponents. The team is currently third in the rankings. > Departmental 1 (D1) team 2 Victory 9-5 against Bretenoux 1

Romain shone with three wins, including an excellent performance against a player in 13th place. Maxime and Alain also achieved two victories each. Thanks to this result, team 2 retains first place and sees an advancement to R4. team 3 Victory 10-4 against Cahors 2

In a contested match, team 3 managed to come out on top. This important victory allows the team to climb to 2nd place in the rankings. > Departmental 2 (D2) team 4 Victory 6-4 against Prayssac 1

In this crucial match for promotion to D1, Tilian turned out to be the man of the day. He won all three of his singles matches, including an exceptional performance against the opponent's best player, and won the doubles match with Julien. The team is in the lead in the championship, even though the increase has not yet been fully realized. team 5 Victory 10-0 Gourdon

A clear and obvious victory that ensures the continuation in this division. > Departmental 3 (D3) team 6 Victory 9-1 Bduer Faycelle

Our young people continue to impress with a resounding victory that consolidates their first place. The climb is getting closer. team 7 8-2 defeat against Figeac Saint-Cr

Against a great team, Enzo and Valrie each brought home a point. The team will have to fight in the next encounters. Thank you very much to the volunteers and the club! Thank you to Franck for his impeccable refereeing work during the home games, and to Alexis for helping to monitor Lucas' package. The day ended in good spirits around a cold buffet, followed by a wild game of balote at the President's house. > Contact: 07 86 00 53 85 or by email [email protected].

