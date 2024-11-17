Football vs Georgia on 11/16/2024 – Boxscore





Georgia at 12:54 1st and 10 at UGA13 The drive to Georgia starts at 12:54 PM. 1st and 10 at UGA13 Shotgun Frazier and Nate rush up the middle for a 16 yard gain to the UGA29 (Turrentine, Andre), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at UGA29 No Huddle-Shotgun Beck, Carson pass full deep left to Smith, Arian caught at TEN31, for 40 yards to the TEN31, End Of Play PENALTY UGA Pass Interference (Smith, Arian) 14 yards from UGA29 to UGA15. NO PLAY. 1st and 24 at UGA15 Shotgun Frazier, Nate rush up the middle for 0 yards to the UGA15 (Bailey, Dominic; Thomas, Omari). Carter and Arion are injured during the game 2nd and 24 at UGA15 Shotgun Beck, Carson pass full short left to Tuggle, Nitro caught on UGA24, for 16 yards to the UGA31 (Gibson III, Rickey; Turrentine, Andre) PENALTY TEN Facemask (Gibson III, Rickey) 15 yards from UGA31 to UGA46, 1ST DOWN . 1st and 10 at UGA46 No Huddle-Shotgun Beck, Carson passes full short center to Humphreys, London caught at UGA49, for 3 yards to the UGA49, End of play. 2nd and 7 at UGA49 No Huddle-Shotgun Bowens, Chauncey rushes up the middle for a 2-yard loss against the UGA47 (Eason, Bryson). 3rd and 9 at UGA47 Shotgun Beck, Carson pass full short center to Smith, Arian caught on TEN38, for 16 yards to the TEN37 (Smith, Jalen), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at TEN37 No Huddle-Shotgun Beck, Carson passes full short right to Lovett, Dominic caught on TEN23, for 14 yards to the TEN23 (Carter, Boo), 1ST DOWN. Norman-Lott and Omarr are injured during the game 1st and 10 on TEN23 Shotgun Frazier, Nate rush up the middle for 3 yards gain to the TEN20 (West, Tire). 2nd and 7 at TEN20 No Huddle-Shotgun Beck, Carson pass incomplete short left to Smith, Arian thrown to TEN01 broken up by Gibson III, Rickey PENALTY TEN Illegal substitution 5 yards from TEN20 to TEN15. NO PLAY. 2nd and 2nd at TEN15 No Huddle-Shotgun Frazier, Nate rushes up the middle for a 2 yard gain to the TEN13 (Hobbs, Daevin), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 on TEN13 No Huddle Bowens, Chauncey rushes up the middle for 3 yards gain to the TEN10 (Josephs, Joshua). 2nd and 7 on TEN10 Frazier, Nate run 0 yards to the right to the TEN10 (Carter, Boo). 3rd and 7 on TEN10 Shotgun Beck, Carson rush up the middle for 10 yards gain to the TEN00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 5:32, 1ST DOWN, PENALTY TEN Holding declined. 1st and 10 at TEN3 Woodring,Peyton kick attempt good (H: Beck,Carson, LS: Gardner,Beau). 1st and 10 at UGA35 Woodring, Peyton kick-off 64 yards to the TEN01 Lewis, Peyton return 13 yards to the TEN14 (Thomas, JaCorey) PENALTY TEN Out of bounds blocking (Perry, Kalib) 7 yards from TEN14 to TEN07. 1st and 10 at UGA35 TEN ball on TEN7.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://utsports.com/sports/football/stats/2024/georgia/boxscore/28883 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos