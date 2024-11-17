University of Mississippi – Ole Miss Athletics





OXFORD, ma'am. Ole Miss women's tennis' will make its 31st appearance this week at the NCAA Individual Tournament in Waco, Texas, and the Rebels' third in four years. Ole Miss women's tennis' will make its 31st appearance this week at the NCAA Individual Tournament in Waco, Texas, and the Rebels' third in four years. The Rebels have sent a range of one to four people to compete beginning in 1985, with Jane Young being the first in program history. This is the first time since 2017 that Ole Miss has sent more than one Rebel to NCAAs, and three is the most since 2000. Ludmila Kareisová, Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher and Lucie Petruzelova all qualified and will represent Ole Miss in Waco. Dating back to 1999, Agnes Muzamel qualified for the individual championships all four years of her collegiate career, all in singles and three years in doubles. Muzaamel made consistent runs but failed to get past the second round. A few more Rebels made leaps in the tournament, advancing to the top 32 or the quarterfinals. In 2003, Mira Radu advanced to the quarterfinals in her second year in the tournament. Ole Miss icon Kristi Boxx earned a spot in the tournament in three of her four colligate years, reaching the third round in 2010. Boxx dominated in both singles and doubles during her time as a Rebel. She still holds the program record for most career doubles wins with 103. Boxx qualified for both events in all of her appearances. The couple Boxx and Karen Nijssen reached the round of 32 in 2010. In recent years, Dutch-born Arianne Hartono has had a remarkable performance at the individual NCAA tournament. Hartono qualified from 2016 to 2018 and proved a capable competitor on her first two attempts. When she competed in 2016, Hartono advanced all the way to the Sweet 16 in singles and to the top 32 in doubles alongside Mai El Kamash. The following year the Rebel had a shorter run, only reaching the second round in singles. With a vendetta, Hartono did her utmost for the championship in 2018, as the only rebel to attend the tournament. Hartono, seeded sixth, went through the first three rounds, taking them in straight sets, before needing three sets in the quarter- and semi-finals. She defeated Ashley Lahey of Pepperdine in the final, 6-4, 6-2, to win the program's first NCAA title. She joined Devin Britton as the only Ole Miss players to win an NCAA singles title. She finished the year with a 17-match win streak, defeating a total of 23 opponents. Hartono eliminated five ranked players in postseason play. This season, one Rebel is looking to make a comeback after her performance in 2023. Kareisová will compete with Leclercq-Ficher in both singles and doubles in the tournament. Kareisová was the only rebel to participate in the individual championship and fell short in the first round. This is the first time the NCAA Championships will be played in the fall, as opposed to the spring in addition to the team championships. Singles and doubles competitors qualified for the NCAA Division I singles and doubles championships through competition in sanctioned qualifying pathway events – ITA All-American Championships, ITA Regional Championships, ITA Conference Masters Championships and ITA Sectional Championships. For more information about Ole Miss Women's Tennis, follow the Rebels on Twitter at@OleMissWTennison Facebook atOleMissWTennisand on Instagram atOleMissWTennis. Also follow Coach Beyers on Twitter,@MarkBeyers.

