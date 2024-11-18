Men's hockey drops shootout to No. 6 Cornell





Next game: at the University of Massachusetts 22-11-2024 | 7:00 PM ESPN+ Nov. 22 (Fri) / 7:00 PM bee University of Massachusetts CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Mason Langenbrunner And Ryan Fine scored the two Crimson goals as the Crimson (2-2-1, 2-2-1 ECAC) advanced to a shootout with No. 6 Cornell. Harvard fell in the shootout and picked up a point in a hard-fought game on Saturday night. HOW IT HAPPENED Harvard surged in the first ten minutes of action, defeating its Ivy rival 8-2. During that period, Philip Tresca And Justin Solovey both had breakaways but couldn't find the back of the net. The Crimson also successfully killed a penalty Joe Miller in the opening minutes, as the PK unit remained strong. As time expired in the first period, the Crimson opened the scoring just as a Cornell penalty expired Ben McDonald found Ryan Fine only in front for the first goal of the match. Fine's first of the season gave the Crimson a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission. Immediately after the Crimson goal, Cornell was penalized with a five-minute major and a game misconduct for a blow to the head. Harvard took the power play into the second period, but was unable to score based on the extended man advantage. Cornell tied the game five minutes into the second period. Shortly afterwards, Mason Langenbrunner added his second goal in as many games after a shot from the point went through traffic to beat Ian Shane. Assisted by Cam Johnson And Michael Callow Langenbrunner's third career goal gave the Crimson a 2-1 lead. In another good Crimson period, the offense produced another 11 shots, compared to the Big Red's five. Harvard had several big chances in the third period but was unable to beat Ian Shane, who made some great stops in the final 20. Cornell tied the game on a power play later in the period, tying the game at two came on the way to the final stretch. . The Crimson killed a late penalty Ryan Fine to help push the game into overtime. The extra frame solved nothing as the game turned into a shootout. Cornell scored twice in the shootout to get the extra point. NEXT Harvard heads to UMass on Friday for final preparation for the Friendship Four.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocrimson.com/news/2024/11/16/mens-ice-hockey-mens-hockey-drops-shootout-to-no-6-cornell.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos