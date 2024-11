PCB is approaching other cricket boards after the Champions Trophy rejection in India

Listen to article In response to India's refusal to tour Pakistan for next year's Champions Trophy, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started seeking support from other cricket boards to ensure the success of the event. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi met England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) head Richard Thompson in London on Friday to discuss the status of the tournament and brief Thompson on Pakistan's position on to the issue, Express News reported. Thompson expressed his good wishes for the PCB, recalled England's “excellent” recent tour of Pakistan and expressed his hopes for a successful Champions Trophy. Thompson thanked Naqvi for Pakistan's hospitality during England's tour and assured him of England's support for successfully hosting the tournament. PCB ensures safety and modern facilities

Naqvi assured Thompson that Pakistan is fully prepared to host the Champions Trophy, with modernized stadiums and strict safety measures, including state host protocols, ready to host all participating teams. India's stance is being tested amid elaborate security plans

According to PCB sources, Pakistan's 'master security plan', which was shared with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on October 10, has not faced any objections from members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) as of the October 21 board meeting. The PCB claims that with all parties agreeing to the plan, the BCCI has no “legal or ethical” basis to oppose the tournament on security grounds. Additionally, the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour, in association with DP World, kicked off on Saturday in Islamabad, Pakistan, with scheduled stops at the country's iconic landmarks. The prestigious silver trophy will tour all eight participating countries, offering fans unique up-close experiences. The tour kicked off in Islamabad at key locations including Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque and Pakistan Monument, with cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar on hand to greet fans. After Islamabad, the tour moves on to other cities such as Karachi, Abbottabad and Taxila, showcasing Pakistan as defending champions before an international circuit begins. Expressing his excitement for the event, ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya said: “We are thrilled to launch this Trophy Tour, giving our dedicated fan base around the world the opportunity to experience this iconic trophy.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2510120/pcb-approaches-other-cricket-boards-after-indias-champions-trophy-snub

