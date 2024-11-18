Football: Playoff Updates (November 16)





AURORA – The 2024 Colorado High School Activity Association Football playoffs continued this week, with the semifinalists punching their tickets in the 6-man, 8-man, 1A and 2A brackets. Next week's quarterfinalist matchups will also take place in 3A, 4A and 5A. Playoff Hosting Policies and Procedures: For 5A, 4A, 3A and 8-Man, the higher seeds will host until the finals

For 2A and 6-Man, the higher seed will host the semifinals. The host of the second round playoff game will bet on the team that has played the fewest home games during the state playoffs. If both teams have played an equal number of home games, the team with the higher designation will host that game.

For 1A, the host in the first round of the first round and the home team in each subsequent playoff game will be the team that had played the fewest home games during the state playoffs. If both teams have played the same number of home matches, the team with the higher status will host that match. Remark: CHSAA does not set game dates and/or start times. All game times and dates are a mutual agreement between the two participating schools. Schedule for the week of November 18 5A Quarterfinal Matchups No. 1 Cherry Creek vs. No. 9 Erie

No. 2 Mountain Vista vs. No. 7 Fairview

No. 3 Ralston Valley vs. No. 6 Legend

No. No. 4 Columbine vs. No. 5 Valor Christian 4A Quarterfinal Matchups No. 1 Dakota Ridge vs. No. 8 Ponderosa

No. 2 Montrose vs. No. 7 Mesa Ridge

No. 3 Pueblo West vs. No. 11 Heritage

No. 4 Palmer Ridge vs. No. 5 Broomfield Matchups in the 3A quarterfinals No. 1 Thompson Valley vs. No. 8 Discovery Canyon

No. 2 Mead vs. No. 7 Pueblo Central

No. No. 3 Pomona vs. No. 6 Windsor

No. 5 Green Mountain vs. No. 13 Severance 2A Semi-Final Round Matchups No. 2 Basalt vs. #3 The Classical Academy

No. No. 9 Wellington vs. No. 13 Eaton 1A Semi-Final Round Matchups No. 1 Wray vs. No. 5 Buena Vista

No. 2 Forge Christian vs. No. 3 Limon 8-man semi-final matchups No. 1 Haxtun vs. No. 4 Defects

No. 3 Akron vs. No. 7 Simla 6-man semi-final matchups No. No. 1 Cheyenne Wells vs. No. 4 Idalia

No. 2 Stratton vs. No. 3 Otis

