Ondo wins the first basic education games





Ondo State reigned supreme at the first Basic Education School Sport Games that concluded in Abuja on Friday, topping the medal list of the nine-day event, ahead of Akwa Ibom and 23 other states in the country. Athletes from the Sunshine State topped the medal tally with nine gold, thirteen silver and nine bronze medals, followed by Akwa Ibom in second place with six gold, five silver and six bronze medals, while host Abuja finished third with five gold, three silver medals. , and nine bronze medals. Meanwhile, Akwa Ibom's Hephzibah Gabriel-Okon shone with her gold medal performances in the girls' 100m, 200m, 400m and 4x100m relay, contributing four of her six gold medals and ultimately earning the Best Athlete award. The multi-sport event, organized by the Nigeria School Sport Federation and the Universal Basic Education Commission, was launched to identify talents among primary school students across the country. Over 1,000 students from 25 states, including host country Abuja, participated in nine events namely; athletics, ayo, badminton, chess, table tennis, football, scrabble, handball and volleyball. The BESS Games concluded with a closing ceremony where Hamid Bobboyi, Executive Secretary of UBEC, commended the athletes' performance, reaffirming the committee's commitment to the development of school sports. FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, who was represented by his Special Adviser, Technical, Bawa Michael, highlighted the athlete's achievements as evidence of the country's abundant sporting talent. NSSF President Olabisi Joseph emphasized the role of events in showcasing talent, promoting sportsmanship and promoting national unity. As we close this chapter, we embark on a new journey to nurture and encourage our young athletes to continue participating in sports, giving them the opportunity to compete in global and continental events. We look forward to the next edition, she said.

