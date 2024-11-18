SC high school playoffs second round





Here are the second-round games taking place on November 22 in the South Carolina high school playoffs. Seeds are in brackets. Class AAAAA Division 1 Top position (9) Cook springs at (1) Dutch Fork (5) River Bluff at (4) Rock Hill (6) Clover at (3) JL Mann (7) Byrnes at (2) Spartanburg Lower state (9) Fort Dorchester at (1) Summerville (5) Ridge View on (4) Cane Bay (6) James Island at (3) Carolina Forest (7) Ashley Ridge on (2) Sumter Class AAAAA Division 2 Top position (8) Indian country in (1) Northwest (5) Hillcrest at (4) Greenwood (6) Catawba Ridge at (3) TL Hanna (7) Riverbank at (2) Gaffney Lower state (4) Chapin and (1) Irmo (5) North Myrtle Beach and (4) West Florence (6) Westwood in (3) Berkeley (7) White Knoll on (2) Myrtle Beach Class AAAA Top position (8) AC Flora on (1) Westside (5) Camden at (4) Wren (6) Greer at (3) South Pointe (10) Richland Northeast at (2) Daniel Lower state (8) Darlington in (1) Hartsville (5) Hilton Head Island in (4) South Florence (6) Gilbert at (3) Bishop England (10) May River at (2) North Augusta Class AAA Top position (8) Valhalla at (1) Mountain View Prep (5) Crescent at (4) Christ Church (6) Woodruff in (3) Powdersville (10) Palmetto on (2) Belton-Honea Path Lower state (8) Hanahan at (1) Loris (5) Orangeburg-Wilkinson at (4) Keenan (6) Dillon and (3) Newberry (7) Waccamaw at (2) Oceanside Collegiate Class AA Top position (Region 3, seed 2) Chester at (1/1) Clinton (4/3) Andrew Jackson at (2/1) Batesburg-Leesville (1/2) Chesnee at (3/1) Fairfield Central (2/2) Say hello vs. (4/2) Central Lower state (6/2) Timberland at (5/1) Barnwell (7/2) East Clarendon at (4/1) Cheraw (5/2) Hampton County at (7/1) Manning (7/3) Kingstree at (6/1) Philip Simmons Class A Top position (3/2) Blackville-Hilda in (1/1) Abbeville (2/3) Lee Central at (2/2) Lamar (1/2) Dixie at (3/1) Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (3/4) Ridge Spring-Monetta in (2/1) Lewisville Lower state (4/2) Ridgeland at (5/1) Cross (4/3) Denmark-Olar at (6/2) Hannah-Pamplico (6/5) Johnsonville at (6/1) Lake View (4/1) Bamberg-Ehrhardt at (5/3) Baptist Hill

