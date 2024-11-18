LAST FOUR TIED: #3 field hockey beats Princeton 1-0 to reach national semifinals





Next game: vs. North Carolina 22-11-2024 | 12:00 noon Nov. 22 (Fri) / 12:00 vs North Carolina MERION STATION, Pa. Celeste Smith fired a pass home Julia Duffhuis with just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter on Sunday to lead the Saint Joseph's No. 3 field hockey team past Princeton 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship and into the national semifinals for the first time in program history. Support Sint-Jozefhockey HOW IT HAPPENED On a beautiful day at a packed Ellen Ryan Field, both teams had control of the game in the first quarter, but neither could convert it into a scoring opportunity. The tactical approach continued in the second quarter and half time arrived without a shot being registered from either side. Princeton (14-6) got its first corner of the game early in the third quarter, but Marith Bijkerk stopped Beth Yeager's drag move to keep the match scoreless. Another corner followed and Bijkerk again denied Yeager. The Tigers got two more corners early in the fourth, but were unable to convert either into a chance. Saint Joseph's (19-3) earned its first corner of the day with 5:08 left in the fourth quarter, but a Duffhuis attempt hit the shin of a Princeton player in the circle and the Hawks were awarded another corner . Smits, who also had a huge defensive presence in the match, intervened again; this time Duffhuis sent the ball next to the cage, where Smits was waiting; she beat Princeton's Robyn Thompson low on the near side, setting off a jubilant celebration for the majority of the students gathered. Princeton pulled Thompson for an extra attacker with four minutes to play, but the Hawks were able to win possession and hold on to enough of it to eclipse the most important victory any Hawk team has ever recorded on campus. BEHIND THE BOX SCORE Bijkerk made two stops to earn the shutout, while Thompson did not register a save. The Tigers had a 3-2 advantage in shots and a 4-2 advantage in penalty corners. Sunday's game was the first between the two schools; the Hawks and Tigers have met in exhibition games, but never in a regular season or postseason game until Sunday. The win was the Hawks' 19th of the season, a new program record. Smith and Katelyn Cocco also set program records on Sunday, playing in and surpassing the 93rd game of their respective careers Katy Bentons previous record of 92. The SJU defense held Yeager, a member of the 2024 U.S. Olympic team, without a point; it is the first game Yeager has not recorded more than one point since September 8. The Hawks are the first Atlantic 10 program to reach the Final Four since UMass accomplished the feat in 1992; later Sunday, the current UMass team defeated Harvard 1-0 and also reached the semifinals. It marks the first time the Atlantic 10 has ever sent two teams to the national semifinals in the same season. NEXT The Hawks will take on undefeated and top-ranked North Carolina on Friday at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The playing time is set at 12:00 noon.

