



Charlotte, NC – #1 Virginia State and #2 Virginia Union faced off Saturday night in the 2024 CIAA Football Championship in their home state. The game was close throughout and came down to the final drive, but Virginia Union emerged as champions for the second season in a row, winning the game 17-13. The championship victory is the second consecutive win for the Panthers. Virginia State received the ball first and would convert on a 2nd-and-20 thanks to a 25-yard rush from Jimmyll Williams to keep the drive alive. After gaining a 1st and goal at the 1, Virginia Union's defense hunkered down and managed to hold VSU scoreless on the next three plays and force a 4th and goal from the two yard line. The Trojans decided to go for it but were stopped, resulting in a turnover on downs. The Panthers then used that momentum to put together a strong offensive drive that saw them right on their doorstep in the end zone. As he did so often this season, Jada Byers carried the ball in for a two-yard touchdown run to help VUU strike first, leading 7-0. VSU responded well, again drove straight down the field and managed to reduce the deficit to 7-3 with a 33-yard field goal. As time expired in the second quarter, the Panthers added three more points as the clock read zero for a 10-3 halftime lead. After a slow start to the third quarter, Virginia State gained some momentum when Romelo Williams found Tylique Ray in the front corner of the end zone to tie the game at 10. The Panthers wouldn't let that happen, however, as just six minutes later, Mark Wright connected with Reginald Vick Jr. for a 23-yard touchdown pass to put VUU back ahead, 17-10. As the game neared its end, Virginia State had one last chance to drive down the field with 27 seconds left on its own, thanks to a botched snap on the Panthers' fourth down. Unfortunately for VSU, their hopes were dashed at the last second on the first play, as Roberto Alverez picked out Romelo Williams to seal the championship victory for Virginia Union. Virginia Union's Jada Byers was named MVP of the championship game after a stellar performance in which he rushed for 178 yards on 32 carries and scored a touchdown. View the photo gallery from today's championship here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theciaa.com/news/2024/11/16/virginia-union-university-claims-2024-ciaa-football-championship-for-second-consecutive-season.aspx

