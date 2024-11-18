Miyoshi will represent the Illinois Men's Tennis Program at the NCAA Singles Championship





CHAMPAGNE, Ill. Illinois junior Kenta Miyoshi will represent the Orange and Blue on the national stage at the NCAA Singles Championship in Waco, Texas, November 19-24. Miyoshi will make his NCAA Individual Championships debut after the competition moved from spring to fall for the first time. Miyoshi qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship after advancing to the singles main draw finals at the ITA Midwest Regional on October 14 in East Lansing, Michigan. The Japanese native from Kawasaki achieved two victories during the competition and reached the final with 64 players via six consecutive victories. Miyoshi has a 10-4 singles record so far this fall and is one of eight Big Ten student-athletes who will play in the 64-player NCAA Singles Championship draw. Miyoshi started the fall by winning the singles consolation round at Battle in the Bay, snapping a run of four straight wins over ranked opposition. He then went 1-2 at the ITA All-American Championships before returning with five wins and a berth in the NCAA Singles Championship at the ITA Midwest Regional. Of Miyoshi's ten singles wins thus far during the Illini fall, seven have come against a ranked foe, while 10 of his fourteen singles matches this fall have featured a ranked opponent. Only one Illinois men's tennis player has won the NCAA singles title in program history, a feat accomplished by Amer Delic in 2003. The 64-player field includes players who qualified through four different routes: the ITA All-American Championships, ITA Regionals, ITA Sectionals and ITA Conference Masters. Miyoshi starts his tournament on Tuesday against #77 Jack Loutit of Kentucky. This tournament concludes the Orange and Blue's busy fall schedule, with the Illini returning to action in January at the Thunderbird Invitation in Arizona. The remainder of Illinois' spring roster will be announced at a later date. Miyoshi's path to Waco Miyoshi qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship after his run to the main draw singles finals at the ITA Midwest Regional. Round of 64: Miyoshi def. Alex Fuchs (Ohio State), 6-4, 6-4

Round of 32: Miyoshidef. David Saye (Michigan State), 6-0, 6-0

Round of 16: Miyoshi def. Alex Cairo (Michigan), 6-1, 6-2

Quarterfinals: Miyoshi def. Sebastian Dominko (Notre Dame), #4 and #13, 6-2, 7-6(6)

Semi-finals: Miyoshi final. Alexander Bernard, No. 6 and No. 70, (Ohio State), 7-6 (8), 6-4

Final: Miyoshi lost to No. 1 seed and No. 1 ranked Ozan Baris (Michigan State), 6-4, 6-3 Illinois at the NCAA Singles Championship Under Dancer (2006–present) 2006 Round of 64 #24 Kevin Anderson (ILL) def. #37 Alex Hume (UK), 3-6, 6-3, 7-5

#11 Ryler DeHeart (ILL) def. #19 Luis Flores (UGA), 6-2, 7-5 Round of 32 #3 Luigi D-Agord (MIA) def. #24 Kevin Anderson (ILL), 7-6 (3), 6-3

#11 Ryler DeHeart (ILL) def. #18 Todd Paul (WF), 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 National quarterfinal #9 Travis Helgeson (UT) def. #8 Ryler DeHeart (ILL), 6-2, 6-4 2007 Round of 64 #5 Kevin Anderson (ILL) def. #54 Dejan Cvetkovic (USC), 6-4, 6-2

#64 Alex Slovic (WASH) def. #22 Ryan Rowe (ILL), 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 Round of 32 #5 Kevin Anderson (ILL) def. #60 Elliot Wronski (UNLV), 6-1, 6-3 Round of 16 #5 Kevin Anderson (ILL) def. #21 Greg Ouellette (UF), 6-3, 7-6 (3) National quarterfinal #5 Kevin Anderson (ILL) def. #9 Luigi D'Agord (MIA), 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 National semi-final #2 Somdev Devvarman (UVA) def. #5 Kevin Anderson (ILL), 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3 2008 Round of 64 #42 Ruben Gonzales (ILL) def. #15 Nate Schnugg (UGA), 6-3, 7-6 (3)

#21 Ryan Rowe (ILL) def. #38 Jamie Hunt (UGA), 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 Round of 32 #6 Robert Farah (USC) def. #21 Ryan Rowe (ILL), 2-6, 6-0, 7-6 (5)

#57 Enrique Olivares (ETN) def. #42 Ruben Gonzales (ILL), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 2009 Round of 64 #39 Dennis Nevolo (ILL) def. #55 Yoann Re (VT), 6-3, 6-0

#50 Roy Kalmanovich (ILL) def. #24Clancy Shields (BSU),6-2, 6-1 Round of 32 #12 Nate Schnugg (UGA) def. #39 Dennis Nevolo (ILL), 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

#1 Arnau Brugge (TUL) defeated. #50 Roy Kalmanovich (ILL), 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 2010 Round of 64 #47 Dennis Nevolo (ILL) def. #44 José Hernandez (UNC), 7-6(6), 0-6, 6-4 Round of 32 #12 Eric Quigley (UK) def. #47 Dennis Nevolo (ILL), 6-3, 6-2 2011 Round of 64 #15 Dennis Nevolo (ILL) def. #124 Ivan Salec (RAD), 6-3, 7-6(3) Round of 32 #15 Dennis Nevolo (ILL) def. #44 Daniel Nguyen (USC), 6-4, 5-7, 5-2, final. Round of 16 #8 Henrique Cunha (DU) def. #15 Dennis Nevolo (ILL), 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 2012 Round of 64 #7 Dennis Nevolo (ILL) def. Jaime Pulgar (NCSU), 6-1, 6-3

#1 Steve Johnson (USC) def. Roy Kalmanovich (ILL), 6-2, 6-3 Round of 32 #7 Dennis Nevolo (ILL) def. #20 Marcel Thiemann (OM), 6-4, 7-6, (8-6) Round of 16 #9 Blaz Rola (OSU) def. #7 Dennis Nevolo (ILL), 6-4, 6-3 2013 Round of 64 #32 Jared Hiltzik (ILL) def. #22 Adrien Puget (UCLA), 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 Round of 32 #8 Henrique Cunha (DUKE) def. #32 Jared Hiltzik (ILL), 6-0, 6-1 2014 Round of 64 Ben McLachlan (CAL) def. Jared Hiltzik (ILL), 7-5, 4-6, 6-3

Amerigo Contini (VT) def. Tim Kopinski (ILL), 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-2

Romain Bogaerts (WF) def. Farris Hungry (ILL), 7-6(4), 7-5 2015 Round of 64 Jared Hiltzik (ILL) def. Raphael Hemmeler (DU), 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-2

Quentin Monaghan (ND) def. Farris Gosea (ILL), 6-5, 4-6, 6-2 Round of 32 Jared Hiltzik (ILL) def. Dominik Koepfer (TLN), 7-6(7), 6-4 Round of 16 Jared Hiltzik (ILL) def. Lloyd Glasspool (UT), 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-3 National quarterfinal Noah Rubin (WF) def. Jared Hiltzik (ILL) 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-2 2016 Round of 64 Jared Hiltzik (ILL) def. Piotr Lomacki (MIA), 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-0

Aleks Vukic (ILL) def. Julian Cash (OSU), 6-2, 6-4 Round of 32 Jared Hiltzik (ILL) def. Shane Vinsant (TAMU), 6-4, 6-2

Alex Vukic (ILL) def. Rishab Agarwal (MSU), 7-6 (8), 4-6, 7-6 (6) Round of 16 Aleks Vukic (ILL) def. Santtu Leskinnin (UNCW), 6-4, 6-1

Petros Chrysochos (WF) def. Jared Hiltzik (ILL), 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 National quarterfinal João Monteiro (VT) def. Aleks Vukic (ILL), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3) 2017 Round of 64 Alfredo Perez (UF) def. Aron Hiltzik (ILL), 6-4, 6-1 2019 Round of 64 #46 Alex Brown (ILL) def. Ryo Matsumura (UK), 6-3, 6-1

#10 Aleks Kovacevic (ILL) def. Guanarteme Nuez (UTA), 6-3, 6-3 Round of 32 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. Alex Brown (ILL), 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-3

#7 Aleks Kovacevic (ILL) def. Ewan Moore (TLN), 6-3, 7-5 Round of 16 #7 Aleks Kovacevic (ILL) def. Bar Botzer (WFU), walkover National quarterfinal #7 Aleks Kovacevic (ILL) def. Sam Riffice (UF), 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 6-3 National semi-final #4 Paul Jubb (SC) def. #7 Aleks Kovacevic (ILL), 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 2021 Round of 64

Zeke Clark (ILL) final Connor Thompson (SC), 6-2, 6-1

Aleks Kovacevic (ILL) def. Tyler Stice (AUB), 6-3, 6-2

Siphosothando Montsi (ILL) def. Tyler Zink (UGA), 6-3, 6-2 Round of 32 Adam Walton (NINE) def. Zeke Clark (ILL), 6-2, 6-1

Aleks Kovacevic (ILL) def. Eliot Spizzirri (TEX), 6-1, 6-3

Siphosothando Montsi (ILL) def. #9-16 Finn Reynolds (OM), 6-4, 7-6(4) Round of 16 #6 Sam Riffice (FLA) def. Siphosothando Montsi (ILL), 6-2, 6-1

Alex Kovacevic (ILL) def. Alexis Galarneau (NCST), 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 National quarterfinal #2 Daniel Rodrigues (SC) def. Alex Kovacevic (ILL), 6-1, 6-3 2022 Round of 64 Henry von derschulenburg defeats. Oliver Stuart (ILL), 6-1, 6-3 2023 Round of 64 Gavin Young (MICH) def. Charles Ozolins (ILL), 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 2024 Round of 64

Charles Ozolins (ILL) final Pedro Rodenas (Duke), 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(1) Round of 32

Charles Ozolins (ILL) final #3 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc (FSU), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 Round of 16 #9-16 Murphy Cassone (ASU) def. Charles Ozolins (ILL), 6-1, 6-0

