Sports
Bay Area fans will have the opportunity to watch the best table tennis players in the world
Many people have a ping pong table in the basement and may even think they are pretty good at it. But on Sunday, fans of the game in Pleasanton got a chance to see how the professionals do it, as a new league brings some of the best table tennis players in the world to the Bay Area.
The parking lot wasn't exactly full, and the crowd inside was still quite small. But what can you expect from a sport that has always been a fun game to play with friends or family in this country?
Flint Lane wants to change that.
“I've always been fascinated by the fact that there is no professional table tennis in America,” he said. “Meanwhile, we have everything else pro. We have cornhole and pickleball and tag. There are many professional table tennis leagues all over the world, they are in Germany, they are in Poland, Spain, China. But this fabulously popular sport worldwide is in America never been professional. And I thought: why not us?'
So Lane founded “Major League Table Tennis” and although it is only entering its second season, there is no shortage of ambition here.
“Our hope is to model this after the NBA's example,” Lane said. “We have eight teams, we're going to expand. We have a draft, we have a lottery, we're on TV. So we're shooting high.”
Sunday's tournament featured teams from Chicago, Portland, Carolina and a local team, the Bay Area Blasters. They play singles, doubles, and something called a “golden game,” which allows players to switch in and out during sets and is worth enough points to often decide the match.
“These athletes are jumping all over the place,” Lane said. “They're in incredible shape. The ball is moving so fast, their reaction times are faster than any other sport. They have three meters to figure out what's on that ball – what speed, what spin – so they can counter-attack, so these guys are really good.”
Things happen so quickly that most rallies are quite short. But occasionally it becomes a long-range battle with balls being smashed and returned from the back of the field. That seemed to impress Emilia Martins, who regularly plays for fun with friends in San Leandro.
“It's fun to watch the real pros play. It seems like they start very soft and then hit the ball harder and harder and then get further and further away from the table. Where ours is almost always the same,” she said with a laugh.
It can also be inspiring for the children. The 'Fun Zone' has several tables set up for free play, and 10-year-old Sayan Jafareli gave the ball a spin with a mean chop shot.
“When I watch them play, I feel like I want to copy them and how hard they fight,” he said. “I also want to fight hard.”
The league is also fighting hard: to grow quickly and capture the attention of people who may not understand what it means to play at a world level. In fact, the competition has a playful motto: “Do you think you're good?”
“Because everyone thinks they're good,” Lane said. “I can beat anyone in my basement. But when they come out, they're going to realize, oh my goodness, they had no idea what good is.”
They are truly among the best in the world. Of the 64 participants currently registered with a team, 25 have competed in the Olympic Games. But Blasters coach Timothy Wang said the competition is also good for the players.
“In the past, if you wanted to be a professional table tennis player, you had to go abroad to Europe or Asia, and the fact that this is the first in North America is huge.”
Major League Table Tennis returns to the Bay Area on January 10 and 12 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/bay-area-fans-get-chances-to-see-best-table-tennis-players-in-world/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Matchups, times for the Michigan high school football playoff semifinals
- Table tennis. No problem for Apuania with Servigliano
- 'That change in Russian doctrine was trivial': Bolton on Putin's warning to NATO
- Brazil hosts G20 summit amid global tensions and Trump election victory
- Russia says the United States is fueling the conflict by allowing Ukraine to use its missiles.
- Jokowi openly supports Ridwan Kamil and Prabowo supports Ahmad Luthfi, what does Bawaslu say?
- Johns Hopkins Falls to MIddlebury, 3-1, in NCAA quarterfinals
- 46 US lawmakers ask Biden to seek release of Imran Khan
- Oklahoma high school football 2024 playoff quarterfinals
- Research on the association between cannabis use and genotoxicity and transgenerational health effects
- Jokowi returns to campaign for Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin, this time in Blora and Grobogan: Okezone News
- Voted one of the 'best' in Britain, camping near Plymouth is pure luxury