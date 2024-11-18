



Sinner wins 2024 ATP final in Turin against Fritz The Italian wins his eighth title of 2024 World No. 1 Jannik Sinner capped a sensational year on Tour in Turin, Italy, on Sunday by beating Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 to claim the title. ATP finals title. Sinner took an hour and 25 minutes to triumph, hitting 28 winners, 14 aces, winning 83 of his first serve points and breaking his American opponent twice. Sinner is the first Italian player ever to win the Nitto ATP Finals. In a rematch of the US Open final, it was clear from the start why Sinner is the unanimous world number 1. His shot speed and movement from the baseline are simply a cut above the rest of the field. Sinner took home his eighth title in front of his home country's fans and also won his 70th match of the season, with just six defeats. The 23-year-old also smashed the all-time prize money record for a season, earning more than 17 million in official prize money. Fritz, who wanted to win his third title of 2024, has had a career season of his own. In addition to reaching his first Slam final in New York, the 27-year-old won two titles in Eastbourne and Delray Beach, and reached the fourth round or better at every Major. He also reached the quarterfinals or better of five other Tour-level events. Fritz defeated two-time former winner Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals along with Daniil Medvedev and Alex de Minaur earlier this week. Davis Cup is next With the Tour Finals completed, Sinner and Fritz will travel to Malaga, Spain to compete in the Davis Cup Finals in the final event of the season. Sinner and Fritz respectfully represent Italy and the United States and are joined in Malaga by Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton and Milos Raonic. Nadal, who will be playing in his final event as a professional player, will be the focus of the week-long event. The Davis Cup final in Spain starts on Tuesday, November 19 and ends on Sunday, November 24. Check back throughout the year for daily updates from TennisConnected.com for your current schedules, reviews, draws and results.

