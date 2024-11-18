Sports
Bishops win Open Division hockey title; Poway and Mission Bay also bring home Section 1 crowns – San Diego Union-Tribune
Freshman Lola Conway found the net twice to lead top-seeded Bishop's to a 2-0 victory over second-seeded La Jolla in the CIF San Diego Section Open Division field hockey championships at Bonita Vista High School.
Saturday night's victory gave Bishop its first sectional title in program history.
“I feel like we had a lot of chances so I tried to take them as much as I could,” said Conway, who led the county with 37 goals this season.
Conway scored to open the second period and then added another goal in the third with a reverse chip.
Bishop's coach Paula Conway, Lola's mother, said the freshman developed “a knack for scoring” during the season.
“The attackers stretch high, so she has a lot of space to finish the ball. They were two pretty good goals,” said Paula Conway.
It remained an up and down match as both teams had chances throughout the match. Bishop's defense (25-1) was able to hold off the Vikings. Bishop's only allowed seven goals all season.
“We had a really great defense, anchored by (seniors) Addie Kessler and Natalie Marvin,” Paula Conway said. “They were sensational all year. The midfielders were strong, but it actually starts from the front line.”
Mission Bay wins Division 2 title
The first of three CIF-San Diego Section Field Hockey Championships on Saturday featured No. 2 San Dieguito Academy and No. 1 Mission Bay.
It took almost 40 minutes for a team to score in the Division 2 final. Mission Bay junior Claire Weiss scored a second-chance goal to put the Bucs ahead by a goal.
That goal proved crucial as Mission Bay earned a 2-0 win over the Mustangs at Bonita Vista High School to claim the first sectional title in program history.
“This is my 23rd year coaching this team, and we've never been to the finals, so to pull it off like that feels great,” Buccaneers coach Kris Autry said. “It's so much pent-up energy, frustration and curiosity about whether it would ever happen.”
San Dieguito Academy (19-3), making its third appearance in the section title and first since 2010, had opportunities. Hailey Malwitz looked at the net when San Dieguito trailed 1-0, but didn't score.
With two minutes left, Mission Bay (14-4) sealed the championship on a goal from senior Allison Jones.
Poway leads UC for the Division 1 title
Poway held off an onslaught of University City in the final minutes and won the Division 1 championship 2-1, securing the first title in program history.
“It feels so great,” said Titans coach Ariana Hooper, who graduated from Poway in 2017. “I'm so lucky that this was the group that did it. I feel honored to be part of that.”
Senior Sophia Grimm recorded a goal and an assist during a two-minute span in the second period to give Poway a 2-0 lead.
Hooper said the Cornell-bound Grimm “is like having a cheat code in real life.”
“She is a great player and I am so excited to see what her next chapter goals are,” she said.
Grimm shot the first goal before senior teammate Iris Teran took a deflection into the net. Then Grimm was able to score and extend Poway's lead off a corner kick.
“I saw opportunities and I saw my teammates,” said Grimm, who ranks third in the county with 25 goals, according to MaxPreps.com.
“Everything clicked and I feel like we were all connected in those two moments. We were able to bring it all together to finish it.”
UC's Addy Weathers cut the lead in half with a goal with 4:51 left in the third.
Poway finishes the season 12-11. UC (9-15-3), which won the Division 2 title in 2022 and the Division 1 title last year, was trying to become the sixth team ever to win three straight titles and the first since Canyon Hills, formerly known as Serra won the Division 2 title in 2014 and the first three Open Division titles from 2015-17.
Originally published:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/2024/11/16/roundup-poway-mission-bay-bring-home-first-cif-san-diego-section-field-hockey-titles/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Matchups, times for the Michigan high school football playoff semifinals
- Table tennis. No problem for Apuania with Servigliano
- 'That change in Russian doctrine was trivial': Bolton on Putin's warning to NATO
- Brazil hosts G20 summit amid global tensions and Trump election victory
- Russia says the United States is fueling the conflict by allowing Ukraine to use its missiles.
- Jokowi openly supports Ridwan Kamil and Prabowo supports Ahmad Luthfi, what does Bawaslu say?
- Johns Hopkins Falls to MIddlebury, 3-1, in NCAA quarterfinals
- 46 US lawmakers ask Biden to seek release of Imran Khan
- Oklahoma high school football 2024 playoff quarterfinals
- Research on the association between cannabis use and genotoxicity and transgenerational health effects
- Jokowi returns to campaign for Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin, this time in Blora and Grobogan: Okezone News
- Voted one of the 'best' in Britain, camping near Plymouth is pure luxury