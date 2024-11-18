Bishops win Open Division hockey title; Poway and Mission Bay also bring home Section 1 crowns – San Diego Union-Tribune

Freshman Lola Conway found the net twice to lead top-seeded Bishop's to a 2-0 victory over second-seeded La Jolla in the CIF San Diego Section Open Division field hockey championships at Bonita Vista High School.

Saturday night's victory gave Bishop its first sectional title in program history.

“I feel like we had a lot of chances so I tried to take them as much as I could,” said Conway, who led the county with 37 goals this season.

Conway scored to open the second period and then added another goal in the third with a reverse chip.

Bishop's coach Paula Conway, Lola's mother, said the freshman developed “a knack for scoring” during the season.

“The attackers stretch high, so she has a lot of space to finish the ball. They were two pretty good goals,” said Paula Conway.

It remained an up and down match as both teams had chances throughout the match. Bishop's defense (25-1) was able to hold off the Vikings. Bishop's only allowed seven goals all season.

“We had a really great defense, anchored by (seniors) Addie Kessler and Natalie Marvin,” Paula Conway said. “They were sensational all year. The midfielders were strong, but it actually starts from the front line.”

Mission Bay wins Division 2 title

The first of three CIF-San Diego Section Field Hockey Championships on Saturday featured No. 2 San Dieguito Academy and No. 1 Mission Bay.

It took almost 40 minutes for a team to score in the Division 2 final. Mission Bay junior Claire Weiss scored a second-chance goal to put the Bucs ahead by a goal.

That goal proved crucial as Mission Bay earned a 2-0 win over the Mustangs at Bonita Vista High School to claim the first sectional title in program history.

“This is my 23rd year coaching this team, and we've never been to the finals, so to pull it off like that feels great,” Buccaneers coach Kris Autry said. “It's so much pent-up energy, frustration and curiosity about whether it would ever happen.”

San Dieguito Academy (19-3), making its third appearance in the section title and first since 2010, had opportunities. Hailey Malwitz looked at the net when San Dieguito trailed 1-0, but didn't score.

With two minutes left, Mission Bay (14-4) sealed the championship on a goal from senior Allison Jones.

Poway leads UC for the Division 1 title

Poway held off an onslaught of University City in the final minutes and won the Division 1 championship 2-1, securing the first title in program history.

“It feels so great,” said Titans coach Ariana Hooper, who graduated from Poway in 2017. “I'm so lucky that this was the group that did it. I feel honored to be part of that.”

Senior Sophia Grimm recorded a goal and an assist during a two-minute span in the second period to give Poway a 2-0 lead.

Hooper said the Cornell-bound Grimm “is like having a cheat code in real life.”

“She is a great player and I am so excited to see what her next chapter goals are,” she said.

Grimm shot the first goal before senior teammate Iris Teran took a deflection into the net. Then Grimm was able to score and extend Poway's lead off a corner kick.

“I saw opportunities and I saw my teammates,” said Grimm, who ranks third in the county with 25 goals, according to MaxPreps.com.

“Everything clicked and I feel like we were all connected in those two moments. We were able to bring it all together to finish it.”

UC's Addy Weathers cut the lead in half with a goal with 4:51 left in the third.

Poway finishes the season 12-11. UC (9-15-3), which won the Division 2 title in 2022 and the Division 1 title last year, was trying to become the sixth team ever to win three straight titles and the first since Canyon Hills, formerly known as Serra won the Division 2 title in 2014 and the first three Open Division titles from 2015-17.