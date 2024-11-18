Edem announces retirement from national team – Blueprint Newspapers Limited





One of Africa's most decorated table tennis players, Offiong Edem of Nigeria, has announced her retirement from the national team. The former African Games champion shared the news via her Instagram page and expressed her desire to inspire the next generation of table tennis stars through her foundation. In her post, the 37-year-old wrote: As a proud five-time Olympian, I am saying goodbye to the national team. It's time to explore new horizons and nurture young table tennis talents, inspiring the next generation to surpass my achievements. I express my sincere gratitude to everyone who has supported me on this incredible journey: family, friends and well-wishers. Your unwavering love and encouragement mean the world to me. From humble beginnings in Bayside to international recognition, I am deeply grateful. Edem also expressed her appreciation to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) and Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) for providing her with a platform to showcase her talents globally. Thank you #IOC #NOC #NTTF, and I thank God for the talent and opportunities it has brought. So much has been accomplished and I am grateful. I bow out but remain committed to the table tennis community and empowering young stars. Thank you all again for your support. Peace and love, she added. Edem has had a consistent presence in African and international table tennis competitions for over a decade. She is one of Nigeria's most successful female table tennis players and has represented the country at multiple African Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games. Known for her remarkable skills, composure and versatility, she has built a reputation for her contributions to the sport, both on the continental and global stages. Her big break came when she was selected to represent Nigeria in junior tournaments. Her strong performances in national and continental competitions earned her a place in the Nigerian senior table tennis team, where she quickly established herself as one of the best players in the country. Over the years, Edem has become one of the most successful and well-known table tennis players in Nigeria. Some of her most notable achievements include winning multiple gold medals at the African Championships, where she competed against some of the best players from across the continent. Her leadership on the field was evident as she guided her teammates through tough games, providing both strategic advice and motivation. Edem is known for her well-rounded playing style. She is a versatile player with a strong defensive game, but she is equally capable of attacking with precision when necessary. Her ability to adapt to her opponents' strategies and maintain her composure under pressure has made her a formidable competitor in both African and international tournaments. Her strengths lie in her quick reflexes, excellent footwork and ability to read the game. She is also known for her powerful forehand and consistent backhand, which allows her to maintain control of rallies and dictate the pace of the game. Her calm demeanor at the table has earned her a reputation as a mentally strong player who excels in high-stakes situations. Off the table, Edem is passionate about giving back to society and has been involved in initiatives aimed at promoting sports among youth in Nigeria. She believes in the power of sport to transform lives and often speaks about the importance of hard work, discipline and perseverance in achieving success. Her story is one of determination and she continues to inspire young athletes in Nigeria and across Africa to pursue their dreams and overcome obstacles. WhatsApp

