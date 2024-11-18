Cricket news: Australian legend Steve Waugh and wife Lynette are sad to move after 70 years





Steve Waugh and wife Lynette have explained why they are selling a home that has been in their family for 70 years. The Australian cricket Legend and his wife have listed the three-bedroom house in Patonga, on the NSW central coast, and will sell it for a modest sum. Described as the Waugh family's 'weekender', the fibro-majestic home has been in the Lynettes' family for almost 70 years after her grandparents bought the land in 1956. The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home was named 'Lazy Days' and is the center of many happy memories for the Waughs. Steve Waugh and his wife Lynette have explained the sad move after 70 years. Image: Getty But Lynette told Domain: Two houses are too many, in reference to another property they own in Patonga. Steve said: Patonga is the place to clear your head. There's nothing like it. During my cricketing years, I used to go there to recharge the batteries and revive myself for the next season. Lynette is said to have taught Steve to fish in Patonga Creek, while they will always have fond memories of playing cricket in the backyard with their children there. The house will be auctioned in early December and the Waughs have set a target price of $1.6 million. Waugh played 168 Tests and 325 one-day internationals for Australia and captained his country in both formats. He scored 10,927 runs at Test level at an average of 51.06, and is widely regarded as one of Australia's greatest ever batsmen and captains. Steve Waugh and wife Lynette watch son Austin during the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) Steve Waugh hits out amid the sorry state of Test cricket The 59 year old has turned growing concerns about the future of Test cricket in recent years, many countries have chosen to prioritize the T20 format over tradition. Things came to a head in January South Africa sent a seriously weakened Test team to New Zealand as they prioritized their new domestic T20 league and wanted their big names to play in it. “They clearly don't care,” he said The Sydney Morning Herald. “If I was New Zealand I wouldn't even play the series. I don't know why they are even playing. Why would you do that if it shows a lack of respect for New Zealand cricket?” “It's pretty clear what the problem is. West Indies aren't sending their full squad (to Australia this summer). They haven't picked a full-strength Test team for a few years. Someone like Nicholas Pooran is a real Test team.” batsman not playing Test cricket Jason Holder, probably their best player, is not playing now. Even Pakistan has not sent a full squad. If the ICC or someone else doesn't intervene soon, Test cricket won't be Test cricket because you don't test yourself the best players.” RELATED: Michael Clarke, a fellow former Test captain, echoed that sentiment. “It's sad to see, to be honest,” he told ESPN. “I understand South Africa's reasoning, but in my view Test cricket is the pinnacle. No domestic competition in the world can match that. “Playing for your country is the most important thing. It's sad to see that this is the case. Imagine if that were the case.” Australia did this, imagine if India did this…fans want to see the best players playing, but there is no doubt that if the best players are not picked for Test cricket, it will be an uphill battle.”

