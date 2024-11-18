Bison bury bowl-bound bears in harvest bowl, 59-21









Zechariah Lucy 21 Missouri St.

MSU



8-3, 6-1 59 Winner North Dakota St.

NDS



10-1, 7-0 Missouri St.

MSU 8-3, 6-1 21 59 North Dakota St.

NDS 10-1, 7-0 Winner Score per quarter Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F MSU

Missouri St. 0 14 0 7 21 NDS

North Dakota St. 21 14 14 10 59 Game overview: Football | 11/16/2024 7:08:00 PM

Next game: in South Dakota 23-11-2024 | 1 p.m ABC ND / ESPN+ Bison Sports Network Nov. 23 (Sat) / 1 p.m bee South Dakota History FARGO, ND – No. 1-ranked North Dakota State scored on its first four possessions to cruise to a 59-21 win over 14th-ranked Missouri State in the annual Harvest Bowl game on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome . North Dakota State improved to 10-1 overall and 7-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference to capture at least a share of its 11th national title. The Bison can win the league outright next week with a win at fifth-ranked South Dakota. Missouri State, in its final year as a league member before jumping to the Football Bowl Subdivision, fell to 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the MVFC. Next year the Bears will play in Conference USA. NDSUs Barika Kpeenu rushed 10 times for a career-high 169 yards and two touchdowns, and CharMar Brown had 14 carries for 113 yards and one score as the Bison rushed for 364 yards and averaged 9.6 yards per carry. Kpeenu went 52 yards for a touchdown on NDSU's second play of the game and also scored on a 49-yard run in the third quarter. Brown scored on a 48-yard run that capped a four-play scoring drive to open the second half. NDSU frog Griffin Cross scored 11 points, one extra point kick and a 32-yard field goal. Crosa finished the game with 404 points, breaking the previous school record of 399 set by kicker Cam Pedersen from 2015 to 2018. Quarterback Cam Molenaar completed 17 of 24 passes for 155 yards and four touchdowns in his career. Tight end Joe Stoffel was one of four NDSU players with three receptions, including TD catches from the 3 and 1. Miller also connected with Jackson Williams on a scoring play of 22 yards and Bryce Lance from 4 meters away. NDSU outgained Missouri State 575 to 382 in total yards and held the Bears to a season-low 21 points. The Bison had six sacks, forced four fumbles and made two recoveries. Safety Darius Givance and linebacker Marcus Gulley made five tackles apiece, defensive tackle Eli Mostaert had four stops, including 1.5 sacks, and a defensive end Toby Anene made four stops with one sack.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gobison.com/news/2024/11/16/football-bison-bury-bowl-bound-bears-in-harvest-bowl-59-21.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos