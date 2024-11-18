USTA Florida Daylong Tampa Celebration introduces new board, winners and more





TAMPA, FL, NOVEMBER 17, 2024 USTA Florida gathered tennis enthusiasts, advocates and leaders for an exciting event focused on the future of tennis in Florida. The event included guest speakers, panel discussions and a look at the impact of tennis across the state. The morning began with a formal introduction of the newly sworn-in USTA Florida Board of Directors, led by President Chuck Gill, who shared his vision for the future of the organization. With him were Marcelo Gouts (president-elect), Phil Girardi (delegate and immediate past president), Jane Wahl (secretary), Lezita Davis (treasurer) and directors at Large Trishna Patel, Meika Ashby, Tracy Singian and Adam Ross. In a question and answer session, the new board discussed progressive initiatives aimed at increasing tennis accessibility and promoting diversity throughout Florida. “A great board has a great diversity of thoughts. “If you have a board of eight people and they all think the same, there doesn't have to be eight,” he said. “You either cringe or you focus on improving and I think this board is ready to take a hard look at tennis and improve it.” To complement the event highlights, bestselling author Allistair McCaw shared his expertise, speaking about leadership, innovation and interacting with attendees. McCaw focused on what it takes to be successful in the ever-changing ecosystem. “The key to sustainable success is the ability to adapt and change over time.” He added that the best companies in the world are constantly welcoming new ideas and bringing in people who think ahead. “When it comes to people, the best performing organizations prioritize value over experience,” he says. “In other words, it's not about how much experience you bring, but how much value you add.” In the afternoon there was a panel moderated by Dana Andrews. Panelists included John Sanders, director of tennis management, George Henry, director of tennis at USTA Florida's managed facility, Playing Tennis Gainesville (PTG), and Ken Collins, an education professional with PTG, discussed public park facilities, the state's tennis ecosystem and the potential for growth in community tennis programs statewide. Andrews was later joined by Christine Ducey, director of advocacy, for a workshop focused on tennis advocacy. Ducey encouraged collaboration and idea sharing, where advocates from different provinces could brainstorm together. As the day turned to evening, USTA Florida took a moment to celebrate its 75th anniversary, commemorating this year's regional events, the historic tennis trial and momentous initiatives honoring tennis milestones. In recognition of outstanding contributions to the tennis community, USTA Florida has recognized the following individuals and organizations: Outstanding Section Volunteer: Mary Conaway

Outstanding Diversity Achievement: City of Palm Beach Gardens Tennis and Pickleball Center

Jim Martz Media Excellence Award: Jim Martz

Albert Carrington Balink Prize: Claire Shao and Jack Satterfield The event exemplified USTA Florida's commitment to bringing Florida tennis leaders together to grow the game of tennis for the future.

