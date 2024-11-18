Connect with us

Meet the 2024 All-Livingston County boys tennis team

Boys tennis hasn't been a strong sport in Livingston County for years, but there were signs of hope in 2024.

Brighton lost in a tiebreaker in an attempt to reach the state finals for the first time since 2006. The Bulldogs will return several key members of that team in a quest to end their state tournament drought next season.

Fowlerville sent Cole Sova to the Division 3 state finals.

After the season, Livingston County coaches selected an all-county team, a departure from other sports where the teams were chosen by the Livingston Daily.

Here are their selections for all provinces:

Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams

School: Brighton

Class: Senior

Flight: No. 2 singles

Performance: Adams went 18-7 this season, pushing his career total to 52 wins. He won the quad of Vlissingen and reached the semi-finals at the regional competitions. Tyler set the bar for what it means to be a member of the Brighton tennis program, coach Jonathan Wendrick said.

Logan falls

Logan falls

School: Brighton

Class: Senior

Flight: No. 3 singles

Performance: Fossum was the only county player to win a flight in the KLAA tournament, capturing the No. 3 singles title. He went 62-23 over his career and 19-5 this season. He reached the semifinals at regionals. Logan is a great competitor, but also shows excellent sportsmanship on the field, coach Jonathan Wendrick said.

Ben Krause

Hartland senior Ben Krause went 12-6 at No. 1 singles this season.

School: Hartland

Class: Senior

Flight: Number 1 singles

Performance: Krause was Hartland's No. 1 singles player the past two years, going 12-6 as a senior. He won the Livingston County quad and won a first-round match at regionals before losing to the eventual champion. Krause is a two-time MVP for the Eagles.

Cole Owl

Fowlerville senior Cole Sova was the only state tennis qualifier from Livingston County this season.

School: Fowlerville

Class: Senior

Flight: Number 1 singles

Performance: Sova was the only player in the county to qualify for the state tournament after becoming a regional finalist in Division 3. He won his first match in the state tournament before losing in the second round, finishing with a 19-11 record. His 73 career wins rank second all-time in Fowlerville. Sova was the CAAC Red runner-up.

