Meet the 2024 All-Livingston County boys tennis team





Boys tennis hasn't been a strong sport in Livingston County for years, but there were signs of hope in 2024. Brighton lost in a tiebreaker in an attempt to reach the state finals for the first time since 2006. The Bulldogs will return several key members of that team in a quest to end their state tournament drought next season. Fowlerville sent Cole Sova to the Division 3 state finals. After the season, Livingston County coaches selected an all-county team, a departure from other sports where the teams were chosen by the Livingston Daily. Here are their selections for all provinces: Tyler Adams School: Brighton Class: Senior Flight: No. 2 singles Performance: Adams went 18-7 this season, pushing his career total to 52 wins. He won the quad of Vlissingen and reached the semi-finals at the regional competitions. Tyler set the bar for what it means to be a member of the Brighton tennis program, coach Jonathan Wendrick said. Logan falls School: Brighton Class: Senior Flight: No. 3 singles Performance: Fossum was the only county player to win a flight in the KLAA tournament, capturing the No. 3 singles title. He went 62-23 over his career and 19-5 this season. He reached the semifinals at regionals. Logan is a great competitor, but also shows excellent sportsmanship on the field, coach Jonathan Wendrick said. Ben Krause School: Hartland Class: Senior Flight: Number 1 singles Performance: Krause was Hartland's No. 1 singles player the past two years, going 12-6 as a senior. He won the Livingston County quad and won a first-round match at regionals before losing to the eventual champion. Krause is a two-time MVP for the Eagles. Cole Owl School: Fowlerville Class: Senior Flight: Number 1 singles Performance: Sova was the only player in the county to qualify for the state tournament after becoming a regional finalist in Division 3. He won his first match in the state tournament before losing in the second round, finishing with a 19-11 record. His 73 career wins rank second all-time in Fowlerville. Sova was the CAAC Red runner-up. Ryan Michaels Ayush Shenoy School: Brighton Class: Michaels, sophomore; Shenoy, junior Flight: No. 1 doubles Performance: Michaels and Shenoy went 16-7 at No. 1 doubles in tough KLAA. They won the Vlissingen quad and reached the semi-finals at the regional competitions. We have played some excellent 1-double teams this year, and Ryan and Ayush will benefit greatly from playing those teams, coach Jonathan Wendrick said. Lucas Lamberjack Matthew Wendrick School: Brighton Class: Lamberjack, senior; Wendrick, sophomore Flight: No. 2 double Performance: Lamberjack and Wendrick went 19-6, losing only to players from teams that qualified for the state tournament. They won the quads of Chelsea and Vlissingen in their second year playing together. Their games complemented each other very well, coach Jonathan Wendrick said. Luke Furness Joe Mertes School: Brighton Class: Furness, sophomore; Mertes, junior Flight: No. 3 double Performance: Furness and Mertes went 16-9 this season and reached the semifinals at regionals. This is the first year Lucas has ever played tennis and Joe is only in his second year as a player, coach Jonathan Wendrick said. Despite this inexperience, they have had a great season and have a lot to build on. Ben Durbin Grant Wilkinson School: Fowlerville Class: Durbin, eldest; Wilkinson, Junior Flight: No. 1 doubles Performance: Durbin and Wilkinson went 20-8 this season, reaching the semifinals at regionals and the finals of the CAAC Red tournament. They won the Howell and Fowlerville quads. Their only losses were the qualifying tournaments. Durbin went 70-13 in his career and is the Gladiators' all-time leader in doubles wins. Wilkinson has 59 career wins. SECOND TEAM Singles Keegan Parish, Brighton Pierce Pettengill, Brighton Ethan Way, Fowlerville Asher Smolinski, Hartland Noah Burd, Hartland Double Grantin Gallant-Jonathan Solgat, Brighton Nick Harmon-Nathan Sommer, Fowlerville Tommy Cox-Hunter Stewart, Fowlerville HONORABLE MENTION Fowlerville: Lon Pringle. Hartland: Kruz Kruska. Howell: Ryan Meriden. Pinckney: Andrew Eppler, Daniel Eppler, John Westphal. Contact Bill Khan at [email protected]. Follow him on X@BillKhan

