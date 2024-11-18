Sports director praises China for supporting China's NUJ table tennis tournament





By Ochiaka Ugwu Iyiola Ogundele, Deputy Director of Sports Development of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Sports Department, has commended the China Cultural Center in Nigeria for organizing the annual China-Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Table Tennis Tournament. Ogundele, who represented the Chairman of the FCT Table Tennis Association, Navy Captain Jelani Umar, said the association was very grateful for the support of the Chinese Embassy in this tournament. He said China is known for its prowess in table tennis and the tournament should be seen as an opportunity to learn from the best. He stressed the need to sincerely appreciate the Chinese Embassy for the support. According to him, the association is very grateful for the support of the Chinese embassy in this tournament. China, as we all know, is renowned for its prowess in table tennis and we see this tournament as an opportunity to learn from the best. We would like to sincerely thank the embassy for their support. It is truly inspiring to see the Nigerian Union of Journalists committed to reviving one of the places that have brought much glory to Nigeria in the past. Part of our plans in the association is to nurture young talent and revive the sport in primary and secondary schools across the FCT to catch them young. Finally, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to everyone involved in the organization of this tournament. I would like to assure you on behalf of the association that our doors will remain open for you to expand this partnership beyond table tennis and other sports, he said. Also speaking in his opening address, Director of the China Cultural Center in Nigeria, Yang Jianxing, noted that the tournament was a testament to the growing friendship and cooperation between Nigeria and China. He said: “Table tennis is a popular sport in both Nigeria and China, and this tournament provides a platform for our peoples to come together, compete and learn from each other,” Yang said. “We are committed to strengthening the ties of friendship between our two countries, and we believe that sports and cultural exchange programs such as this tournament are essential to achieving that goal.” Yang also expressed his appreciation for the support of the Nigerian government and people, saying: “We are grateful for the warm welcome and support we have received from the Nigerian people. “We look forward to continuing to work together to promote mutual understanding and cooperation between our two countries,” he noted. Director of China General Chambers of Commerce, Cui Guangzhen, who described the competition as a catalyst for building ties between the two nations, said Nigerians had won medals, showing that they were very good at the sport of table tennis. Recall that in a perfect sense of building relationships and synergy, the Chinese Cultural Center in Nigeria, the Chinese General Chambers of Commerce, in collaboration with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) organized the 6th edition of the annual China-NUJ Table Tennis Tournament organized, where players from both countries came together in a warm celebration of friendship, sportsmanship and unity.

