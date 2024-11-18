Sports
Ohio High School Football Games, OHSAA Playoff Sites, Round 4
Here are the complete fourth-round matchups, with the location of each game, for the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs. These competitions are regional finals.
A total of 56 schools, two in each region, remain in the state playoffs. The postseason culminates in OHSAA State Championships. The state finals are Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, the fourth straight year all title games will be played there.
Pairs with regional seed are shown. All matches are scheduled for Friday 7:00 PM unless otherwise noted. The higher ranked team is the designated home team and is listed first.
OHSAA Football State Playoff Regional Finals Schedule
Division I
- Region 1
- 1. Mentor (13-0) vs. 7. St. Edward (8-5) at Bedford HS
- Region 2
- 2. Centerville (10-3) vs. 8. Huber Heights Wayne (8-5) at Dayton Welcome Stadium
- Region 3
- 1. Olentangy Liberty (11-2) vs. 7. Pickerington North (11-2) at Historic Crew Stadium
- Region 4
- 1. Cincinnati Moeller (12-1) vs. 6. Cincinnati St. Xavier (10-3) at Mason HS
Division II
- Region 5
- 1. Walsh Jesuit (13-0) vs. 2. Archbishop Hoban (11-2) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
- Region 6
- 1. Avon (13-0) vs. 2. Highland (13-0) at Elyria's Ely Stadium
- Region 7
- 1. Big Walnut (12-1) vs. 3. Massillon (11-2) at Mansfield Arlin Field
- Region 8
- 1. Cincinnati Anderson (13-0) vs. 2. Cincinnati La Salle (11-2) at Cincinnati Princeton HS
Division III
- Region 9
- 1. Youngstown Ursulines (12-1) vs. 2. Gilmour Academy (12-1) at Ravenna HS
- Region 10
- 1. Toledo Central Catholic (12-1) vs. 7. Parma Padua (8-5) at Sandusky HS
- Region 11
- 1. Columbus Watterson (13-0) vs. 2. Steubenville (12-0) at New Philadelphia HS
- Region 12
- 4. London (13-0) vs. 3. Bellbrook (12-1) at Springfield HS
Division IV
- Region 13
- 2. Lake County Perry (12-1) vs. 5. Glenville (10-3) at Nordonia HS
- Region 14
- 1. Sandusky Perkins (12-1) vs. 3. Ontario (12-1) at Tiffin Columbian
- Region 15
- 1. St. Clairsville (13-0) vs. 2. Indian Valley (13-0) at Zanesville HS
- Region 16
- 5. Cincinnati Taft (11-2) vs. 10. Kettering Alter (8-5) at Monroe HS
Division V
- Region 17
- 1. Canfield South Range (13-0) vs. 3. Poland Seminary (11-2) at Boardman High School
- Region 18
- 1. Milan Edison (13-0) vs. 2. Liberty Center (13-0) at Millbury Lake HS
- Region 19
- 1. Ironton (12-1) vs. 14. Wheelersburg (9-4) at South Point HS
- Region 20
- 2. West Liberty-Salem (12-1) vs. 5. Indian Lake (11-2) at Piqua HS
Division VI
- Region 21
- 1. Kirtland (13-0) vs. 6. Dalton (10-3) at North Royalton HS
- Region 22
- 2. Bluffton (12-1) vs. 4. Hamler Patrick Henry (11-2) at Findlay
- Region 23
- 1. Grandview Heights (12-0) vs. 2. Galion Northmor (13-0) at Westerville Central HS
- Region 24
- 1. Coldwater (12-1) vs. 3. Anna (10-3) in Sydney
Division VII
- Region 25
- 2. Hillsdale (12-1) vs. 9. Cuyahoga Heights (8-4) at Orrville HS
- Region 26
- 1. Columbus Grove (13-0) vs. 15. Delphos St. Johns (6-7) at Lima Spartan Stadium
- Region 27
- 1. Danville (11-2) vs. 2. Beaver Eastern (13-0) at Logan HS
- Region 28
- 1. Marion Local (13-0) vs. 2. Minster (11-2) at Wapakoneta HS
|
Sources
2/ https://www.beaconjournal.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2024/11/17/ohsaa-football-playoff-schedule-sites-ohio-high-school-brackets-regional-finals-round-4/76385013007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Matchups, times for the Michigan high school football playoff semifinals
- Table tennis. No problem for Apuania with Servigliano
- 'That change in Russian doctrine was trivial': Bolton on Putin's warning to NATO
- Brazil hosts G20 summit amid global tensions and Trump election victory
- Russia says the United States is fueling the conflict by allowing Ukraine to use its missiles.
- Jokowi openly supports Ridwan Kamil and Prabowo supports Ahmad Luthfi, what does Bawaslu say?
- Johns Hopkins Falls to MIddlebury, 3-1, in NCAA quarterfinals
- 46 US lawmakers ask Biden to seek release of Imran Khan
- Oklahoma high school football 2024 playoff quarterfinals
- Research on the association between cannabis use and genotoxicity and transgenerational health effects
- Jokowi returns to campaign for Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin, this time in Blora and Grobogan: Okezone News
- Voted one of the 'best' in Britain, camping near Plymouth is pure luxury