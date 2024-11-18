



Ohio High School Football Games, OHSAA Playoff Sites, Round 4 News Sports Entertainment Lifestyle Opinion Advertising Obituaries eNewspaper legal Here are the complete fourth-round matchups, with the location of each game, for the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs. These competitions are regional finals. A total of 56 schools, two in each region, remain in the state playoffs. The postseason culminates in OHSAA State Championships. The state finals are Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, the fourth straight year all title games will be played there. Pairs with regional seed are shown. All matches are scheduled for Friday 7:00 PM unless otherwise noted. The higher ranked team is the designated home team and is listed first. OHSAA Football State Playoff Regional Finals Schedule Division I Region 1

1. Mentor (13-0) vs. 7. St. Edward (8-5) at Bedford HS

Region 2

2. Centerville (10-3) vs. 8. Huber Heights Wayne (8-5) at Dayton Welcome Stadium

Region 3

1. Olentangy Liberty (11-2) vs. 7. Pickerington North (11-2) at Historic Crew Stadium

Region 4

1. Cincinnati Moeller (12-1) vs. 6. Cincinnati St. Xavier (10-3) at Mason HS Division II Region 5

1. Walsh Jesuit (13-0) vs. 2. Archbishop Hoban (11-2) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 6

1. Avon (13-0) vs. 2. Highland (13-0) at Elyria's Ely Stadium

Region 7

1. Big Walnut (12-1) vs. 3. Massillon (11-2) at Mansfield Arlin Field

Region 8

1. Cincinnati Anderson (13-0) vs. 2. Cincinnati La Salle (11-2) at Cincinnati Princeton HS Division III Region 9

1. Youngstown Ursulines (12-1) vs. 2. Gilmour Academy (12-1) at Ravenna HS

Region 10

1. Toledo Central Catholic (12-1) vs. 7. Parma Padua (8-5) at Sandusky HS

Region 11

1. Columbus Watterson (13-0) vs. 2. Steubenville (12-0) at New Philadelphia HS

Region 12

4. London (13-0) vs. 3. Bellbrook (12-1) at Springfield HS Division IV Region 13

2. Lake County Perry (12-1) vs. 5. Glenville (10-3) at Nordonia HS

Region 14

1. Sandusky Perkins (12-1) vs. 3. Ontario (12-1) at Tiffin Columbian

Region 15

1. St. Clairsville (13-0) vs. 2. Indian Valley (13-0) at Zanesville HS

Region 16

5. Cincinnati Taft (11-2) vs. 10. Kettering Alter (8-5) at Monroe HS Division V Region 17

1. Canfield South Range (13-0) vs. 3. Poland Seminary (11-2) at Boardman High School

Region 18

1. Milan Edison (13-0) vs. 2. Liberty Center (13-0) at Millbury Lake HS

Region 19

1. Ironton (12-1) vs. 14. Wheelersburg (9-4) at South Point HS

Region 20

2. West Liberty-Salem (12-1) vs. 5. Indian Lake (11-2) at Piqua HS Division VI Region 21

1. Kirtland (13-0) vs. 6. Dalton (10-3) at North Royalton HS

Region 22

2. Bluffton (12-1) vs. 4. Hamler Patrick Henry (11-2) at Findlay

Region 23

1. Grandview Heights (12-0) vs. 2. Galion Northmor (13-0) at Westerville Central HS

Region 24

1. Coldwater (12-1) vs. 3. Anna (10-3) in Sydney Division VII Region 25

2. Hillsdale (12-1) vs. 9. Cuyahoga Heights (8-4) at Orrville HS

Region 26

1. Columbus Grove (13-0) vs. 15. Delphos St. Johns (6-7) at Lima Spartan Stadium

Region 27

1. Danville (11-2) vs. 2. Beaver Eastern (13-0) at Logan HS

Region 28

1. Marion Local (13-0) vs. 2. Minster (11-2) at Wapakoneta HS 2024 www.beaconjournal.com. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beaconjournal.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2024/11/17/ohsaa-football-playoff-schedule-sites-ohio-high-school-brackets-regional-finals-round-4/76385013007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos