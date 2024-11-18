The outstanding sporting achievements of universities shone across the American continent





10 days of great action in 13 different sporting disciplines, with plenty of culture, new friends and sunshine, that was what the FISU America Games Cali 2024 was all about… After 10 days of excitement, effort and unity, the III FISU America Games Cali 2024 has come to an end, leaving an indelible mark on the history of college sports. And looking back, the opening ceremony ten days ago already seems like a distant souvenir. Opening speeches by FISU President Leonz Eder and FISU America President Alim Rachid Maluf Neto. As the largest university event on the continent, it brought together 17 countries in a framework of respect and competition, distinguishing itself not only by the quality of its events, but also by the quality of its participants. The student-athletes proved that excelling academically and competing at the highest level is not only possible, but truly inspiring. Backstage sprints and marathons It is impossible to summarize everything that happened in Cali in one news story. There are as many stories as there are disciplines, as many stories as participants and that's without even taking a look behind the scenes, where dedicated organizing committee members and enthusiastic volunteers run their own marathons and sprints to ensure everything goes well. expires. plan. Strategy and intensity From the start, the public could enjoy 13 sports, including athletics, basketball, table tennis, weightlifting and beach volleyball. Each discipline offered unforgettable moments, from record-breaking performances in athletics and technical prowess in table tennis to thrilling basketball matches that kept spectators on the edge of their seats. The same intensity and strategy were present in indoor football, tennis and volleyball, where each match was fiercely contested. Some of the action in Columbia



Last







Next

The high level of competition was reflected in the overall medal table, which was determined after lively, action-packed days: Brazil: 106 medals (60 gold, 30 silver, 16 bronze)

Colombia: 111 medals (39 gold, 40 silver, 32 bronze)

Mexico: 100 medals (32 gold, 37 silver, 31 bronze) An event that unites and looks to the future Towards the end of the tournament, the III FISU America Games handed over the baton to Lima, Peru, the host city for the next edition in 2026, in a cordial closing ceremony. All results, many photos and much more information can be found on the website official website of the event. Congratulations to all participants, organizing committee members and volunteers for making the III FISU America Games in Cali 2024 so unforgettable. Written by Julieta Bozquiazo (FISU Young Reporter, Chengdu 2021 and Lake Placid 2023), photos courtesy of the organizing committee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fisu.net/2024/11/18/university-sports-excellence-shone-across-the-american-continent/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos