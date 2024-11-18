



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – [FCS Schedule & Results] The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has released the teams, seedings and host sites for the 69th annual NAIA Football Championship Series. The 20-team field kicks off the NAIA National Championship with 12 teams earning first-round byes and eight teams competing on November 23 at four locations across the country. The full field features 13 automatic qualifiers and seven at-large berths. To qualify for an automatic bid, teams must win their regular season or division conference title. The overall berths were determined by the NAIA Football National Selection Committee. Teams earning an at-large berth must be ranked in the Top 25 of the final NAIA Coaches' Top 25, which can be accessed here. The 69th annual NAIA Football National Championship will culminate on December 21 at Durham County Memorial Stadium in Durham, NC. For more information about the 2024 NAIA Football National Championship, click here. This year's championship field includes 13 automatic qualifiers and 7 at-large selections. Automatic berths were given to teams that won either their respective conference title. The at-large bids were determined by the NAIA Football National Selection Committee. The committee consists of one representative from each of the four Area Ranking Committees, designated as ARC Chair, the Football National Administrative Council liaison, an executive committee officer for the NAIA Football Coaches Association, and three at-large members affiliated with NAIA Football . but currently no head coach. The committee judged teams on various criteria throughout the year. All football championships are streamed on video by the host. The NAIA Football National Championship is broadcast FREE on Urban Edge Network and it recently redesigned NAIA Network on December 21 in Durham, North Carolina. Qualifying highlights Northwestern (Iowa) and Dickinson State (ND) lead the field in appearances with 26 and 25, respectively.

Pikeville (Ky.) and Friends (Kan.) are both in the football championships for the first time since 2005 and 2008.

Texas Wesleyan makes their first trip to the postseason.

Morningside (Iowa) has the best FCS record out of the 20-team field with a mark of 34-17.

The 2024 championship series field enters the first round of the playoffs with a 176-30 record, good for a winning percentage of 85.4.

Entering the 69th football championship series, the 20 teams in the field have combined for 13 titles, led by Morningside (Iowa), Georgetown (Ky.) and Northwestern (Iowa) with three titles each.

Only three teams have not suffered a loss in their 2024 Red Banner campaign, with Keizer (Fla.) (9-0), Grand View (Iowa) (10-0) and Texas Wesleyan (10-0).

Six teams have recorded 10 wins entering the postseason with Grand View (Iowa), Texas Wesleyan, Morningside (Iowa), Southwestern (Kan.), Friends (Kan.) and Indiana Wesleyan. Top 12 Qualifiers Seed Setting Season record 2024 1 Emperor (Fla.) 9-0 2 Grand view (Iowa) 10-0 3 Indiana Wesleyan 10-1 4 Montana West 9-1 5 St. Thomas (Fla.) 9-1 6 Morningside (Iowa) 10-1 7 Montana Technology 9-2 8 Texas Wesleyan 10-0 9 Benedictine (Kan.) 9-2 10 Georgetown (Ky.) 8-2 11 Northwestern (Iowa) 8-2 12 Central America Nazarene (Kan.) 9-1 First round matchups

(The teams in bold are at home) Rank Setting File Rank Setting File 13 Baker (Can.) 9-1 vs 20 Pikeville (Ky.) 5-5 14 Dickinson State (ND) 9-1 vs 19 Kansas Wesleyan 7-4 15 Southwestern (Kan.) 10-1 vs 18 Saint Francis (Ind.) 8-3 16 Friends (can.) 10-1 vs 17 OUAZ (Ariz.) 8-1 2024 NAIA Football Championship Series Qualifiers

(Alphabetical list) Setting Qualification method Season record Performances Last qualified FCS record Titles Baker (Can.) Wholesale 9-1 21 2023 19-20 0 Benedictine (Kan.) Heart South Division automatic qualification 9-2 16 2022 8-15 0 Dickinson State (ND) North Star Conference Champion 9-1 25 2023 8-24 0 Friends (can.) KCAC Kessinger Division Champion 10-1 5 2008 0-4 0 Georgetown (Ky.) Mid-South Conference champion 8-2 24 2023 27-20 3 Grand view (Iowa) Hart North Division Champion 10-0 13 2023 15-11 1 Indiana Wesleyan MSFA Middle East Division Champion 10-1 4 2023 3-3 0 Kansas Wesleyan KCAC Bissell Division Champion 7-4 7 2021 4-6 0 Emperor (Fla.) Sun Conference champion 9-0 6 2023 10-4 1 Central America Nazarene (Kan.) Wholesale 9-1 12 2014 6-11 0 Montana Technology Wholesale 9-2 11 2023 5-10 0 Montana West Border Conference Champion 9-1 6 2023 1-5 0 Morningside (Iowa) GPAC Conference Champion 10-1 21 2023 34-17 3 Northwestern (Iowa) Wholesale 8-2 26 2023 33-22 3 OUAZ (Ariz.) Wholesale 8-1 2 2021 0-2 0 Pikeville (Ky.) Appalachian Conference champion 5-5 2 2005 0-1 0 Saint Francis (Ind.) MSFA Midwest Division Champion 8-3 20 2019 32-17 2 Southwestern (Kan.) Wholesale 10-1 7 2022 2-6 0 St. Thomas (Fla.) Wholesale 9-1 2 2023 1-1 0 Texas Wesleyan Previous Conference Champion 10-0 1 – – –

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.naia.org/sports/fball/2024-25/Releases/Qualifiers

