2024 PIAA Football Quarterfinal Matchups

Sunday November 17, 2024 | 3:07 PM Central Catholic's Roman Thompson celebrates after sacking North Allegheny's Brady Brinkley during the WPIAL Class 6A championship Saturday at Norwin High School.

Two WPIAL champions are officially in the hunt for PIAA gold, while eight other District 7 teams prepare to play for gold in the big house on the North Shore. Central Catholic in 6A and Thomas Jefferson in 4A are freshly minted WPIAL champions and will compete in the state second round this weekend. The WPIAL Class 5A, 3A, 2A and A championship games will be played Saturday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, with the winners advancing to the PIAA final four Thanksgiving Day weekend. Only one team remains in the state to defend its title as 6A St. Joseph's Prep heads to the quarterfinals as the only 2023 PIAA champions still alive after knocking out last year's 5A winner, Imhotep Charter, in the District 12 finals. The 2024 PIAA Championships at Chapman Field at Cumberland Valley High School will take place Dec. 5-7. Here's a look at the PIAA tournament schedule. The games below that are not marked with a district designation are a PIAA first round game. Class 6A Quarterfinals Central Catholic (10-2) vs. State College (11-1) at Forest Hills HS on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m Harrisburg (10-2) vs. West Lawn Wilson (11-1) at Exeter Township on Saturday, November 23 at 1:00 PM (District 3 Championship) St. Joseph's Prep (8-2) vs. Parkland (11-2) at Pennridge on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m North Penn (11-2) at Downingtown West (12-1) on Friday, November 22 at 7:00 PM (District 1 Championship) First round Central Catholic 45, North Allegheny 14 State College 75, Williamsport 14 Harrisburg 35, Manheim Community 14 West Lawn Wilson 28, Central York 20 St. Joseph's Preparation 42, Imhotep Charter 0 Parkland 17, Emmaus 3 North Penn 21, Central Bucks South 19 Downingtown West 28, Central Bucks West 23 Class 5A Quarterfinals Pine Richland (10-1) vs. Peters Township (11-1) at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, November 23 at 8:00 PM (WPIAL Championship) Bishop McDevitt (11-2) vs. Exeter Township (12-1) at Eastern Lebanon County on Friday, November 22 at 7:00 PM (District 3 Championship) Roman Catholic (9-4) vs. Hollidaysburg (13-0) at Mechanicsburg on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. Springfield-Delco (12-1) vs. West Chester Rustin (12-1) (date, location and time TBA) First round Pine-Richland 28, Bethel Park 7 Peters Township 7, Upper St. Clair 3 Bishop McDevitt 26, Mechanicsburg 14 Exeter Township 48, Conestoga Valley 14 Roman Catholic 41, East Stroudsburg South 13 24 Hollidaysburg, 23 Abington Heights Springfield Delco 21, Garnet Valley 14 West Chester Rustin 35, Upper Dublin 14 Class 4A Quarterfinals Thomas Jefferson (12-0) vs. Clearfield (12-0) at Windber on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m Wyomissing (10-2) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (12-0) at Warwick on Friday, November 22 at 7:00 PM (District 3 Championship) Monsignor Bonner Archbishop Prendergast (9-2) vs. Pope John Paul II (12-1) in Norristown on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. Juniata (9-3) vs. Southern Lehigh (11-2) at Shamokin on Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m First round Thomas Jefferson 28, McKeesport 7 Clearfield 27, General McLane 26 Wyomissing 35, West York 7 Lampeter-Strasburg 31, Twin Valley 13 (District 3 Championship) Monsignor Bonner Archbishop Prendergast 50, West Philadelphia 16 Pope John Paul II 36, Valleizicht 0 Juniata 27, Shamokin 7 South Lehigh 28, Bethlehem Catholic 7 Class 3A Quarterfinals Avonworth (10-3) vs. Central Valley (7-5) at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. (WPIAL Championship) Hickory (11-1) vs. Penn Cambria (13-0) at Armstrong on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m Scranton Prep (12-1) vs. Northwestern Lehigh (13-0) at Hazleton on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m Bermudian Springs (11-1) vs. Danville (12-0) at Susquenita on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. First round Avonworth 14, Imani Christian 6 Central Valley 31, Elizabeth Forward 15 Hickory 37, Sharon 31 Penn Cambria 40, Somerset 0 Scranton Prep 28, Wyoming Area 6 Northwestern Lehigh 49, Conwell-Egan 7 Bermudian Springs 34, Camp Hill Trinity 30 Danville 28, Lewisburg 24 Class 2A Quarterfinals Seton LaSalle (12-0) vs. South Park (11-1) at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, November 23 at 2:00 PM (WPIAL Championship) Cambria Heights (13-0) vs. Central Clarion (12-0) at Armstrong on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m Taylor Riverside (12-1) vs. Williams Valley (12-1) at Berwick on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m Troy (13-0) vs. Bedford (10-3) at Lock Haven on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m First round Seton LaSalle 27, Steel Valley 13 South Park 28, Ellwood City 7 42 Cambria Heights, 21 Richland Central Clarion 41, Farrell 6 Taylor Riverside 17, Lansdale Catholic 7 Williams Valley 28, Schuylkill Haven 13 Troy 59, Warrior Run 14 Bedford 24, Steelton-Highspire 15 Class A Quarterfinals Fort Cherry (13-0) vs. Clairton (13-0) at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. (WPIAL Championship) Port Allegany (12-0) vs. Wilmington (8-2) at DuBois on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m Muncy (11-2) vs. Delone Catholic (10-2) (date, location and time TBA) Bishop Guilfoyle (12-1) vs. Westinghouse (9-1) in Johnstown on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. First round Fort Kers 49, Jeannette 14 Clairton 24, Bishop Canevin 0 Port Allegany 62, Redbank Valley 28 Wilmington 26, Greenville 21 Muncy 47, Lackawanna Trail 46 Delone Catholic 28, Belmont Charter 22 Bishop Guilfoyle 42, North Cambria 18 Westinghouse 61, Windber 6

