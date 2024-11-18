the Lebrun brothers were not eligible for the draw for the Fukuoka final





Flix Lebrun will face the German Benedikt Duda in the round of 16, while his older brother Alexis will face the best player of the season, the Chinese Lin Shidong, who hopes to replace his compatriot Wang Chuqin at the end of the tournament. to fetch. course about RMC Sport. The WTT Finals in Fukuoka bring the best players in the world around the table this week. So there is no easy match to hope for in Japan. We can expect tough fights for our two Frenchmen, Flix and Alexis Lebrun. At least they could hope to inherit a relatively mild draw. Nothing will happen. Benedikt Duda, a head-scratcher for Flix Lebrun Alexis Lebrun (world number 14), crowned European champion in September, is the less wealthy of the two siblings as he will face China's Lin Shidong, winner at the WTT Champions in Frankfurt in his fifth tournament of the season since his return to the circuit. The current best player would like to crown his season with a coronation to start a new reign. The world number 2 covets the number 1 throne of his compatriot Wang Chuqin, who has lost momentum in recent months. Unlike a last-minute guest, Benedikt Duda, an opponent who often gets him into trouble, Flix Lebrun (n4) gets the chance to take revenge on the German, his tormentor in the quarter-finals of the European Championships. Benedikt Duda, like the Swede Anton Kallberg, benefited from the package of Chinese stars Fan Zhendong (no. 3 in the world) and Ma Long (no. 8). 3rd place in the world in sight? In full bloom this season (titles at the WTT Star Contender in Goa and the WTT Champions in Montpellier, two bronze medals at the Paris Games), Flix Lebrun sees himself, with the renunciation of Fan Zhendong, last year's finalist in Doha, present with a great opportunity to get on the podium in the rankings. Less than 200 points separate the youngest of the Lebrun siblings (4212) from China's Fan Zhendong (4400), who has not appeared on the track since June. Qualification in the last four and the podium could be within his reach. But before he can imagine himself climbing a new level in his young career, Flix Lebrun will first have to free himself from the trap of Benedikt Duda.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/tennis-de-table/tennis-de-table-les-freres-lebrun-pas-vernis-au-tirage-des-finals-de-fukuoka_AV-202411180354.html

